Lady Tornadoes top Miller, 3-0

HEMLOCK, Ohio — The first road trip of the year was no problem for the Lady Tornadoes.

The Southern volleyball team played on the road for the first time this season on Tuesday, when the Purple and Gold visited Miller, for a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division tilt. The Lady Tornadoes defeated the host Lady Falcons in straight games by counts of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-16.

Miller scored the first four points of the opening game and led by as much as 5-1. However, Southern (4-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) took the lead at 6-5 as part of a 9-0 run, and the Lady Falcons never regained the lead.

Following the 25-11 win in the first game, Southern scored the first 10 points and led wire-to-wire in the second game, eventually taking the game by a 25-17 final.

Miller scored the first two points of the third game, but SHS claimed the next 10. The Purple and Gold led by a much as 13 in the finale, capping off the 3-0 match win with a 25-16 third game win.

Southern senior Kamryn Smith posted a match-best 20 service points, including two aces. Sierra Cleland had 13 points, Amanda Cole added seven, while Sara Schenkelberg and Jane Roush marked six points apiece, including three aces by Roush. Katie Barton rounded out the SHS service attack with one point, in the win.

Cole was Southern’s leader at the net, posting 13 kills. Smith was next with five kills, Faith Teaford had three kills and three blocks, while Cleland had 2 kills and three blocks. Macie Michael, Marissa Johnson and Talon Drummer each had one kill in the victory.

SHS will look to sweep the Lady Falcons on September 27, when MHS travels to Racine.

After a non-conference trip to Nelsonville-York on Wednesday, the Lady Tornadoes will resume league play at home on Thursday, against Belpre.

