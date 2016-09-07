Blue Angels cruise past Coal Grove

CENTENARY, Ohio — They had to work for it, but Tuesday went just the way the Blue Angels had hoped.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team earned a victory in straight games over Ohio Valley Conference guest Coal Grove, pushing the Blue Angel winning streak to eight straight matches to start the season.

GAHS (8-0, 4-0 OVC) never trailed in the opening game, allowing Coal Grove just one service point in a 25-8 Blue Angel win.

Gallia Academy also led wire-to-wire in the second game, taking the 25-9 victory to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

Coal Grove led 1-0 and 2-1 in the third game, but once the Blue Angels took the lead at 3-2, they never relinquished it. The third game seemed to be going as smoothly as the first two, as GAHS opened a 19-7 lead.

However, the Lady Hornets battled back to within two points. CGHS couldn’t complete the comeback, as Gallia Academy capped off the 3-0 match victory with a 25-22 win in the third game.

The three-game win pushes the GAHS consecutive game winning streak to 17.

GAHS sophomore Hunter Copley led the Blue Angels with 17 service points, followed by Carly Shriver with 10. Ashton Webb and Ryleigh Caldwell each had six points, Peri Martin added five, while Grace Martin and Alex Barnes rounded out the Gallia Academy service attack with four points and one point respectively.

Grace Martin led the Blue Angels at the net with six kills and four blocks. Barnes finished with four kills and one block, Caldwell added three kills, Webb marked two kills and two blocks, while Copley chipped in with two kills in the win.

Shriver posted a team-best 14 assists, followed by Peri Martin with 11. Grace Martin led the Blue Angel defense with five digs.

Coal Grove was led by Lauren Meyer with eight points, followed by Brianna Robinson with three and Katelyn Ferguson with two. Kasey Murphy and Briana Stumbo rounded out the CGHS service attack with one point apiece.

The Blue Angels will visit Coal Grove on October 4.

GAHS returns to action at Portsmouth, on Thursday. The Lady Trojans were the lone OVC team to defeat the Blue Angels last season.

