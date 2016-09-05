Black Knights compete at C-M meet

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — The Point Pleasant High School cross country squads competed in the smaller-school division of the large Cabell-Midland meet on Saturday— the St. Mary’s Medical Center Cross Country Festival in Huntington.

Both the Black Knight boys and girls competed as part of the Class A-AA meet, as Point Pleasant is in the West Virginia Class AA classification for cross country.

Cabell-Midland was the host school, as 18 girls teams and 28 boys teams participated in the A-AA races.

For the boys, the Black Knights finished 27th out of 28 clubs, scoring 665 points with their seven total runners.

Only Wirt County, with 724 points, trailed Point Pleasant.

Bridgeport captured the team championship with 64 total points —with four of the top-12 finishers.

For the girls, the Lady Knights were 17th out of 18 teams, collecting 410 points and fielding five runners.

Only Clay County, with 452 points, trailed Point Pleasant.

Winfield, with three placers among the top 16 individuals, won the team title with 73 total points.

Luke Wilson was the top boys runner for the Black Knights, finishing 42nd in 18 minutes and 22 seconds.

The other six Point Pleasant runners placed from 154th thru 196th, as there were 196 runners in the boys high school race.

Casey Lowery was 154th in 22:20, followed closely by Wyatt Dean (165th in 22:59), Ethan Scott (167th in 23:28) and Tanner Durst (173rd in 24:16).

Isaac Daniels crossed the line in 26:42 for 188th, while Byran Fisher finished 196th in exactly 35 minutes.

Aaron Withrow of Winfield was the individual race winner, capturing the championship in a fast 16:15.

The Lady Knights had their times and places more spread out, as sophomore Allison Henderson had the best finish with a 23:04 in placing 47th.

Cierra Beatty was next in 109th with a 26:32, while senior Karson Bonecutter claimed 115th in 27:13.

Finally, freshman Tayllor King was 139th in 29:36, while sophomore Tanner King was 142nd and 29:56.

There were 156 runners in the girls high school race.

Kendall Hayes, a sophomore from Lexington Christian in Kentucky, captured the individual championship in 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

