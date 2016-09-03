Raiders win Vinton County Invitational

McARTHUR, Ohio — The River Valley boys and Athens girls came away with team titles Saturday afternoon during the 2016 Vinton County Cross Country Invitational held on the campus of Vinton County High School.

The Raiders beat the 10-team field by eight points after posting a winning boys tally of 49 points. Alexander was the runner-up with 57 points, while Athens finished third overall with 59 points.

Meigs was fifth out of 10 scoring teams with 113 points, while Eastern did not have enough male competitors to earn a team score. Peter Buckley of Athens defeated the 94-competitor field witha time of 17:57.4.

Nathaniel Abbott was the overall runner-up and led RVHS with a second place time of 18:08.9, followed by Garrett Young (18:20.6) and Chance Gillman (18:28.5) with top-10 efforts of fifth and 10th respectively.

Kyle Coen (18:58.1) was 15th overall, while George Rickett (19:10.2) rounded out the winning tally with a 17th place finish. Austin Livingston (20:05.8) and Rory Twyman (20:17.7) also placed 32nd and 35th for the Raiders.

James Parsons led Meigs with a sixth place finish of 18:21.9, followed by Cole Betzing (18:47.8) in 14th and Dillon Mahr (19:55.7) in 29th place. Nate Hoover (20:08.2) and Landon Davis (20:36.1) rounded out the Marauder tally with respective efforts of 33rd and 38th.

Andrew Monroe (21:22.9) and Eli Leigh (21:44.0) also placed 51st and 55th overall for the Maroon and Gold.

Colton Reynolds paced the Eagles with a 21st place time of 19:22.4, followed by Matt Clingenpeel (20:29.3) in 37th and Eion Marcinko (21:16.8) in the 65th spot.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated seven other teams by 32 points or more in the girls competition after posting a winning tally of 31 points. Vinton County was the runner-up with 63 points, with Eastern (71), Meigs (123) and River Valley (124) rounding out the top five spots.

EHS junior Jessica Cook defeated the 87-competitor field by posting a winning time of 20:28.7 in the girls race. Rylee Fee of VCHS was the overall runner-up with a mark of 20:56.8.

Ally Durst followed Cook for the Lady Eagles with a 10th place time of 22:16.3, followed by Taylor Parker (22:50.0) in 13th place and Rhiannon Morris (24:00.4) in 24th place.

Kaitlyn Hawk completed the scoring with a 34th place finish of 24:53.8, while Lexa Hayes was 53rd overall with a time of 27:02.6.

Caitlyn Rest led the Lady Marauders with a 17th place effort of 23:21.9, followed by Taylor Swartz (24:02.2) and Marissa Noble (24:05.0) with respective finishes of 25th and 26th places.

Gracie Hoffman (24:10.1) and Kacie Ballard (26:38.7) rounded out the MHS tally by placing 27th and 49th. Carmen Doherty (26:48.5) and Ariann Sizemore (27:18.5) were also 51st and 56th for Meigs.

Kenzie Baker led RVHS with a 15th place time of 23:04.6, followed by Leanne Hively (23:51.8) and Kaylee Gillman (24:42.5) in the 22nd and 32nd spots. Beth Gillman (25:21.4) and Josie Jones (25:21.8) rounded out the team scoring with efforts of 38th and 39th overall.

Yolanda Andre (26:01.6) and Julia Nutter (26:57.0) were also 41st and 52nd, respectively, for the Lady Raiders.

Complete results of the 2016 Vinton County Invitational are available on the web at baumspage.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.