Lady Defenders sweep Calvary

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Another night, another win.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team is still undefeated after knocking off host Calvary in straight games, on Friday night in the Mountaineer State.

The Lady Defenders (6-0) never trailed in the opening game, but fought through four ties en route to the 25-14.

Ohio Valley Christian charged out to a four-point lead early in the second game, but Calvary responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead. OVCS battled back to take to tie the game at 20 and eventually took the lead at 22-21. The Lady Patriots tied the game at 22, but surrendered the next three points, giving the Lady Defenders a 25-22 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The third game featured three early lead changes and eight ties, the last of which came at 11-all. OVCS claimed the 23rd point of the game and never trailed again, taking the 25-21 victory and the match sweep.

Katie Bradley led the OVCS service attack with 13 points, followed by Katie Westfall with 12 points and six aces. Lady Defenders libero Marcie Kessinger had seven points and one ace, Emily Childers added four points and two aces, while Rachel Sargent and Cori Hutchison rounded out the category with two points and one point respectively.

Westfall led the Blue and Gold at the net with nine kills and one block, while Bradley added five kills. Sargent had four kills and one block, while Hutchison finished with three kills and three blocks.

The Lady Defenders will put their unbeaten mark on the line on Tuesday, when they host Grace.

