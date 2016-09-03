Posted on by

Week 2 Football Scores


WEST VIRGINIA

Bishop Donahue 59, Hundred 0

Braxton County 28, Clay County 2

Bridgeport 24, Wheeling Park 13

Buckhannon-Upshur 32, Hampshire 27

Buffalo 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 6

Cabell Midland 29, South Charleston 0

Capital 40, Riverside 0

Chestnut Ridge, Pa. 38, Musselman 30

Clay-Battelle 65, Beallsville, Ohio 12

East Hardy 47, Frankfort 25

Fairmont Senior 37, North Marion 15

Fayetteville 43, Valley Fayette 0

Franklin Furnace Green, Ohio 60, Hannan 0

George Washington 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 6

Gilmer County 28, Richwood 14

Grafton 16, East Fairmont 3

Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 23

Grundy, Va. 40, River View 20

Herbert Hoover 13, Chapmanville 12

Huntington 17, Spring Valley 13

Hurricane 31, Parkersburg 18

Independence 62, PikeView 0

Keyser 49, Berkeley Springs 0

Lewis County 28, Preston 7

Liberty Harrison 42, Notre Dame 12

Liberty Raleigh 18, Oak Hill 16

Lincoln 38, Philip Barbour 12

Logan 61, Poca 11

Man 45, Mount View 44

Martins Ferry, Ohio 34, Linsly 13

Martinsburg 35, Sherando, Va. 28

Midland Trail 13, Greenbrier West 7

Millbrook, Va. 34, Hedgesville 0

Mingo Central 42, Tolsia 20

Moorefield 21, Pocahontas County 14

Morgantown 36, Brooke 0

Mountain Ridge, Md. 35, John Marshall 27

Nicholas County 60, Shady Spring 0

Oakdale, Md. 68, Washington 8

Petersburg 32, Pendleton County 20

Point Pleasant 19, Ripley 17

Princeton 32, Bluefield 21

Roane County 43, Lincoln County 7

Robert C. Byrd 20, Elkins 14

Sherman 39, Calhoun County 8

Sissonville 38, Wayne 12

South Harrison 41, Valley Wetzel 6

Spring Mills 36, John Champe, Va. 13

St. Albans 43, Nitro 21

St. Marys 61, Wirt County 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 32, Oak Glen 10

Tucker County 32, Tygarts Valley 18

Tug Valley 37, Meadow Bridge 0

Twin Valley, Va. 28, Montcalm 0

Tyler Consolidated 42, Doddridge County 12

University 16, Parkersburg South 9

Van 41, Phelps, Ky. 13

Waterford, Ohio 58, Wahama 0

Webster County 24, Ravenswood 15

Weir 44, Richmond Edison, Ohio 6

Westside 58, Wyoming East 8

Wheeling Central 34, Bellaire, Ohio 20

Williamstown 34, Magnolia 12

Winfield 34, Scott 20

OHIO

Akr. East 24, Akr. Springfield 7

Akr. Ellet 30, Tallmadge 14

Akr. Garfield 13, Cuyahoga Falls 8

Akr. SVSM 10, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 3

Alliance Marlington 32, Ravenna 23

Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Pomeroy Meigs 14

Anna 35, Brookville 14

Antwerp 36, W. Unity Hilltop 28

Arlington 20, Ada 7

Ashville Teays Valley 21, Logan 0

Attica Seneca E. 60, Morral Ridgedale 8

Austintown Fitch 27, Brunswick 20

Avon 31, Avon Lake 7

Bainbridge Paint Valley 43, Williamsburg 40

Baltimore Liberty Union 78, Cols. East 24

Barberton 32, Akr. Coventry 0

Barnesville 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38, Bloomdale Elmwood 22

Batavia Amelia 41, Batavia Clermont NE 6

Beaver Eastern 22, Day. Christian 13

Beavercreek 14, Day. Carroll 0

Bedford 46, Macedonia Nordonia 38

Bellbrook 18, Fairborn 6

Bellefontaine 34, Sidney 28

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, W. Liberty-Salem 13

Bellville Clear Fork 21, Ontario 14

Belmont Union Local 47, Rayland Buckeye 12

Beloit W. Branch 47, Lisbon Beaver 7

Berea-Midpark 49, Lakewood 30

Bethel-Tate 55, Fayetteville-Perry 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 40, Newcomerstown 8

Blanchester 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 33

Boyd Co., Ky. 34, S. Point 8

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34, Garfield Hts. 0

Brookfield 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 19

Bucyrus Wynford 48, Bucyrus 13

Buffalo, W.Va. 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36, Cle. Rhodes 20

Cambridge 17, New Concord John Glenn 13

Camden Preble Shawnee 34, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Campbell Memorial 32, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14

Can. Cent. Cath. 19, Massillon Perry 14

Can. McKinley 54, Mansfield Sr. 37

Canal Fulton Northwest 33, Can. South 14

Canal Winchester 21, Athens 14

Canfield 45, Alliance 21

Canfield S. Range 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 22

Cardington-Lincoln 35, Galion 14

Carrollton 49, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 7

Casstown Miami E. 42, New Paris National Trail 0

Castalia Margaretta 44, Collins Western Reserve 33

Celina 12, Elida 7

Centerville 52, W. Chester Lakota W. 35

Chardon 49, Geneva 7

Chardon NDCL 35, Chagrin Falls 3

Chesapeake 47, Albany Alexander 16

Chillicothe 24, Jackson 21

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Greenfield McClain 41

Cin. Anderson 61, Cin. McNicholas 21

Cin. Colerain 20, Cin. St. Xavier 14, OT

Cin. Country Day 35, Cin. Dohn High School 12

Cin. Elder 27, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Cin. Indian Hill 67, Waynesville 0

Cin. La Salle 31, E. Central, Ind. 0

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Aiken 14

Cin. Mariemont 49, Batavia 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 21, Middletown Fenwick 7

Cin. N. College Hill 59, Cin. Finneytown 0

Cin. Princeton 28, Springfield 21

Cin. Summit Country Day 42, Cin. College Prep. 0

Cin. Turpin 28, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 21

Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Hamilton Ross 7

Cin. Winton Woods 47, Cin. Glen Este 0

Cin. Wyoming 10, Cin. Taft 7

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Williamsport Westfall 7

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 65, Beallsville 12

Clyde 38, Ashland 21

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Lucasville Valley 7

Coldwater 20, Delphos Jefferson 6

Cols. Beechcroft 31, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12

Cols. Bexley 56, Bloom-Carroll 35

Cols. DeSales 49, Clarkson, Ontario 12

Cols. Franklin Hts. 48, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36

Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Cols. Africentric 26

Cols. Hartley 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Cols. Mifflin 39, Galloway Westland 33

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Westerville Cent. 20

Cols. West 53, Cols. Centennial 13

Columbia Station Columbia 27, Wellington 26

Columbiana Crestview 17, Columbiana 14

Columbus Grove 27, Leipsic 13

Convoy Crestview 34, Hicksville 21

Copley 51, Akr. Firestone 0

Corning Miller 20, Reedsville Eastern 14

Coshocton 32, St. Clairsville 27

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 34, Cin. Sycamore 33

Covington 35, Arcanum 7

Crestline 10, Grove City Christian 7

Crown City S. Gallia 42, Stewart Federal Hocking 24

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, New London 6

Dalton 13, Massillon Tuslaw 10

Danville 42, Fredericktown 21

Day. Northridge 28, W. Carrollton 6

Defiance Ayersville 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Defiance Tinora 31, Delta 21

Delaware Buckeye Valley 39, Cols. Whetstone 12

Delaware Hayes 21, Marysville 16

Delphos St. John’s 35, Lima Cent. Cath. 7

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 29, Tol. Whitmer 7

Dixie Heights, Ky. 48, Milford 13

Doylestown Chippewa 34, Beachwood 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, McConnelsville Morgan 0

Dublin Coffman 45, Dublin Scioto 7

Dublin Jerome 17, Lancaster 7

E. Can. 32, Atwater Waterloo 0

E. Palestine 20, Wellsville 19

Edgerton 70, Edon 42

Elmore Woodmore 49, Tol. Christian 25

Elyria Cath. 30, Cle. VASJ 20

Fairfield 27, Clayton Northmont 13

Findlay 62, Harrison 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Archbold 21

Fostoria 27, Wauseon 21

Franklin 27, Trenton Edgewood 21

Franklin Furnace Green 60, Hannan, W.Va. 0

Fremont Ross 35, Sylvania Southview 7

Ft. Recovery 32, Ft. Loramie 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Linden McKinley 7

Gahanna Lincoln 23, Westerville S. 6

Garrettsville Garfield 48, Burton Berkshire 0

Genoa Area 41, Oak Harbor 7

Germantown Valley View 35, Versailles 0

Gibsonburg 44, Kansas Lakota 26

Glouster Trimble 49, Belpre 6

Goshen 49, Hillsboro 26

Grafton Midview 41, N. Olmsted 6

Granville 29, Cols. Eastmoor 12

Green 37, Warren Howland 20

Groveport-Madison 38, Cols. South 6

Hamilton 35, Kettering Fairmont 28

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 13

Hannibal River 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 21

Harrod Allen E. 61, Lima Perry 20

Heath 55, Sparta Highland 28

Hebron Lakewood 23, Johnstown Northridge 19

Hilliard Davidson 13, Hilliard Darby 10

Holland Springfield 45, Tol. Bowsher 12

Howard E. Knox 24, Utica 12

Hubbard 30, Girard 16

Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Cin. Moeller 17

Hudson 35, Strongsville 20

Hunting Valley University 35, Bay Village Bay 16

Independence 16, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6

Ironton Rock Hill 48, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Jamestown Greeneview 30, London Madison Plains 6

Jefferson Area 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Ashland Crestview 6

Johnstown-Monroe 38, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Kenton 35, Defiance 0

Kettering Alter 51, Day. Thurgood Marshall 15

Kings Mills Kings 41, Xenia 7

Kirtland 29, Orwell Grand Valley 7

LaGrange Keystone 14, Lodi Cloverleaf 7

Lakewood St. Edward 10, Akr. Hoban 7

Lebanon 45, Loveland 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Grove City 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, Cols. Watterson 21

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, Ansonia 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 3

Liberty Center 27, Napoleon 21

Lima Sr. 26, Marion Harding 19

Lisbon David Anderson 46, Mineral Ridge 14

London 20, Spring. Greenon 14

Lorain Clearview 19, Cle. JFK 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 50, Caldwell 13

Louisville Aquinas 42, Minerva 6

Lucas 42, Centerburg 28

Madison 18, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Magnolia Sandy Valley 24, Ashland Mapleton 13

Mansfield Madison 49, Caledonia River Valley 21

Mantua Crestwood 32, Streetsboro 21

Maple Hts. 46, Willoughby S. 38

Maria Stein Marion Local 36, McComb 0

Marietta 50, Vincent Warren 13

Marion Pleasant 42, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Martins Ferry 34, Linsly, W.Va. 13

Mason 48, Cin. Withrow 6

Massillon Jackson 31, Mayfield 13

McDonald 20, New Middletown Spring. 10

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34, Cory-Rawson 13

Mechanicsburg 36, DeGraff Riverside 6

Medina 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Medina Buckeye 27, Rocky River 7

Medina Highland 30, Canada Prep, Ontario 28

Miami Valley Christian Academy 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 7

Miamisburg 53, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

Middlefield Cardinal 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Middletown Madison Senior 21, Monroe 12

Milan Edison 41, Willard 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 6

Milton-Union 23, Day. Oakwood 13

Minford 16, Oak Hill 14

Minster 38, Sidney Lehman 14

Mogadore 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Mogadore Field 19, Ravenna SE 17

Montpelier 41, Metamora Evergreen 15

Morrow Little Miami 28, Mt. Orab Western Brown 26

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 28, Plymouth 14

Mt. Gilead 64, Crooksville 49

N. Can. Hoover 24, Louisville 21

N. Ridgeville 23, Amherst Steele 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27, Carey 26

New Bremen 45, Holgate 20

New Lebanon Dixie 45, Day. Jefferson 6

New Philadelphia 31, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

New Richmond 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 6

Newark 21, Mt. Vernon 20

Newark Licking Valley 22, Philo 20

Newbury 23, Ashtabula St. John 19

Newton Falls 21, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Norton 40, Akr. Kenmore 30

Norwalk 40, Cle. Hay 20

Norwood 52, Cin. Woodward 30

Oberlin 22, Sheffield Brookside 19

Oberlin Firelands 51, Brooklyn 8

Orrville 27, Creston Norwayne 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Lima Bath 13

Painesville Harvey 44, Cle. John Marshall 42, OT

Painesville Riverside 21, Chesterland W. Geauga 16

Parma 36, N. Royalton 21

Pataskala Licking Hts. 21, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 18, Cols. Walnut Ridge 8

Pemberville Eastwood 28, Bowling Green 17

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Akr. Manchester 7

Perry 8, Lyndhurst Brush 3

Perrysburg 34, Tol. St. Francis 14

Pickerington Cent. 43, Cols. Independence 0

Pickerington N. 37, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 34

Piketon 36, McArthur Vinton County 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 33, Zanesville 14

Poland Seminary 26, Niles McKinley 23

Port Clinton 41, Rossford 21

Portsmouth 33, Portsmouth W. 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Manchester 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 24, Cle. Glenville 20

Racine Southern 27, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Reading 41, Cin. Hughes 8

Reigning Sports Academy 44, Millersport 14

Reynoldsburg 30, Cols. St. Charles 0

Richfield Revere 49, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33

Richwood N. Union 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Ridgeway Ridgemont 36, Arcadia 20

Rittman 19, Greenwich S. Cent. 14

Riverside Stebbins 30, Urbana 9

Rocky River Lutheran W. 24, Gates Mills Hawken 13

Rootstown 56, Fairport Harbor Harding 7

Russell, Ky. 13, Ironton 6

Salem 40, Hanoverton United 14

Salineville Southern 39, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20

Sandusky 27, Huron 16

Sandusky Perkins 34, Bellevue 30

Sebring McKinley 29, Southington Chalker 14

Shadyside 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 24

Shelby 17, Lexington 14

Sherwood Fairview 37, Paulding 14

Smithville 72, Akr. North 0

Solon 43, Twinsburg 7

Southeastern 30, S. Charleston SE 8

Spencerville 37, Rockford Parkway 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 27, St. Paris Graham 12

Spring. NE 35, Spring. NW 0

Springboro 45, Middletown 27

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44, Cin. Western Hills 0

St. Henry 27, Eaton 7

St. Marys Memorial 46, Van Wert 6

Steubenville 55, USO, Pa. 18

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32, Oak Glen, W.Va. 10

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Kent Roosevelt 14

Struthers 42, Tol. Scott 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Cin. Riverview East 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Navarre Fairless 13

Swanton 43, Tiffin Calvert 13

Sycamore Mohawk 26, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12

Sylvania Northview 31, Oregon Clay 13

Thornville Sheridan 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6

Tiffin Columbian 21, Bryan 14

Tipp City Bethel 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, St. Francis, N.Y. 18

Tol. Waite 32, Maumee 21

Tol. Woodward 42, Lakeside Danbury 20

Tontogany Otsego 18, N. Baltimore 12

Toronto 55, Bridgeport 8

Trotwood-Madison 38, Piqua 6

Troy 31, Cin. NW 14

Troy Christian 54, Bradford 8

Uhrichsville Claymont 29, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0

Uniontown Lake 48, Dover 28

Upper Sandusky 52, Marion Elgin 23

Van Buren 26, Bluffton 3

Vandalia Butler 24, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

Vermilion 36, Fairview 13

Vienna Mathews 43, Leetonia 0

W. Jefferson 36, Frankfort Adena 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

W. Salem NW 35, Sullivan Black River 27

Wapakoneta 31, Lima Shawnee 0

Warren Champion 20, Conneaut 14

Warren Harding 40, Cle. Hts. 6

Warren JFK 17, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Warrensville Hts. 36, Orange 6

Washington C.H. 48, Circleville 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 30, Carlisle 27

Waterford 58, Wahama, W.Va. 0

Waverly 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 0

Weir, W.Va. 44, Richmond Edison 6

Wellston 62, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Wes-Del, Ind. 18, New Madison Tri-Village 3

Westerville N. 33, Thomas Worthington 10

Westlake 34, Olmsted Falls 31

Wheelersburg 38, Proctorville Fairland 7

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 34, Bellaire 20

Whitehall-Yearling 33, Cols. Northland 12

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20, Tol. Start 14

Wickliffe 45, Richmond Hts. 8

Wilmington 26, Greenville 7

Windham 28, Lowellville 6

Wintersville Indian Creek 20, E. Liverpool 0

Wooster 35, Wadsworth 0

Wooster Triway 40, Loudonville 35

Worthington Christian 24, Galion Northmor 21

Worthington Kilbourne 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Youngs. Boardman 28, Youngs. Mooney 26

Youngs. Liberty 28, Cortland Lakeview 21

Youngs. Ursuline 40, Youngs. East 16

Zanesville Maysville 9, New Lexington 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 43, Malvern 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34, Warsaw River View 22

