Southern golf splits with Cats, SG

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A .500 night for the home team.

The Southern golf team went 1-1 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division tri-match held Thursday night at Greenhills Golf Course in Jackson County.

The host Tornadoes fired a team score of 199, which was 22 shots off the pace set by Waterford and its winning tally of 199. South Gallia had only one golfer attend the match and did not have enough individuals for a final team score.

Wes Jenkins of Waterford earned medalist honors with a 41, with teammate Jordan Welch finishing as the runner-up with a 42.

Travis Pottmeyer and Evan Seevers rounded out the winning WHS tally with respective efforts of 46 and 48. Jarod Miller and Matt Semon also carded a 52 and a 55 for the Wildcats.

Jarrett Hupp paced the Tornadoes with a 47 and Jonah Hoback added a 50, while Jensen Anderson and Tanner Thorla rounded out the team score with identical rounds of 51.

Eli Hunter and Ryan Acree also carded rounds of 54 and 55 for SHS.

Curtis Haner shot a 47 for the Rebels.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.