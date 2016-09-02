Waterford wallops Lady Eagles

WATERFORD, Ohio — It was undoubtedly a night to forget for the Lady Eagles.

The Eastern volleyball team dropped its first Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match of the season on Thursday night, falling in straight games to host Waterford, at the Harry Cooper Annex.

The Lady Wildcats (2-3, 1-0 TVC Hocking) took the first and third games by matching 25-21 finals, sandwiched around a lopsided 25-10 victory in the second.

Eastern (2-2, 0-1) was led by Morgain Little with 12 kills and Mackenzie Brooks with 11. EHS senior Katlyn Barber had seven kills, while junior Elayna Bissell chipped in with one for the Green, White and Gold. Junior setter Morgan Baer was responsible for a majority of the Lady Eagles’ assists.

Waterford was led by Alli Kern with 17 kills and Megan Ball with 15. Jillian McCutcheon had 33 assists to lead the hosts.

The Lady Eagles will try to avenge this loss to WHS on September 26, in Tuppers Plains.

Eastern, which started the season 2-0, hasn’t won a single game since August 25, dropping seven straight. EHS will look to bounce back on Tuesday, when South Gallia visits Meigs County.

