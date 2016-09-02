Blue Angels roll past Rock Hill

PEDRO, Ohio — The perfect start continues.

On Thursday night, the Gallia Academy volleyball team moved to 6-0 for the season, as the Blue Angels claimed an Ohio Valley Conference victory over host Rock Hill, in straight games.

Rock Hill never led and managed just one service point in the first game, which Gallia Academy (6-0, 3-0 OVC) won 25-9.

The Redwomen lead 2-0 in the second game, but GAHS took the lead at 3-2 and never relinquished it. RHHS held close with the reigning OVC champion for a while in the second, but the Blue Angels ended the game with a 7-0 run to seal the 25-15 triumph.

Gallia Academy never trailed in the finale, allowing Rock Hill to record just two service points, while capping off the 3-0 sweep with a 25-10 victory.

The GAHS service attack was led by Carly Shriver with 16 points and Jenna Meadows with 14. Grace Martin was next with 11 points, followed by Ashton Webb with four and Brooke Pasquale with two.

Webb led Gallia Academy at the net with eight kills and four blocks. Ryleigh Caldwell had seven kills and one block, Grace Martin and Alex Barnes each had six kills and one block, while Meadows added six kills and a team-best four digs. Shriver and Hunter Copley each finished with two kills in the win, with Shriver marking a match-high 24 assists, followed by Peri Martin with seven assists.

Samantha Stamper, Kelsey Olderham and Jill Hairston each had two service points to lead Rock Hill, while McKenzee Delawder and Abbigail Kline both finished with one.

GAHS will clash with Rock Hill again on September 29, in Centenary.

After visiting River Valley on Saturday, the Blue Angels will return to action on Tuesday, when they host Coal Grove.

