GAHS golf takes 2 of 3 with Warren

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio —Match play and stroke play, an “A” team and a “B” team, and both boys and girls.

Thursday’s dual match with Warren had just about everything for the Gallia Academy High School golf squads, including a rare match-play format for the designated boys “A” team.

In the end, the “A” team got swept in all six matches, but both the “B” team and the Blue Angels captured stroke-play victories — held on the home course of Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.

The Blue Devil “B” team nudged Warren 256-263, as Gallia Academy featured four players against the top four stroke scores for the Warriors.

Simultaneously, the Warriors were sweeping the six Blue Devil regulars in match-play, in which each match is decided by the most holes won.

The girls match was also a close contest, with the Blue Angels edging the Lady Warriors 225-235.

Gallia Academy’s girls sported five golfers compared to only four for Warren, with the top four Blue Angel scores counting toward the team total.

In that girls bout, GAHS sophomore Molly Fitzwater fired a 12-over-par 48 to claim co-medalist honors, sharing the honor with Warren’s Megan Jacobsen on the Cliffside backside nine holes.

It was Fitzwater’s second consecutive sub-50 round, as senior teammate Kimberly Edelmann managed an even 50.

Gallia Academy’s other two counting cards were a 62 by Breanna Justice and a 65 by Carley Johnson.

Katie Fraley finished with a 77 for the Blue Angels’ non-counting mark.

Besides Jacobsen’s 48, Warren’s other scores were a 56 by McKenzie Cameron, a 61 by Zoe Miller and a 70 by Hannah Jankauskas.

For the boys’ “B” crew, the Blue Devils’ Braden Simms shot 51 for medalist honors in that match with Warren.

Gallia Academy’s other three scores were a 67 by Elijah Blazer, a 68 from Hobie Graham and a 70 by Elijah Baird.

Warren’s four counting cards were a 57, a 65, a 68 and a 73.

In the match play involving the “A” team, Gallia Academy junior Taae Hamid had the best showing — losing 1-up against Josh Jankauskas.

The other five matches were considered lopsided, with Warren’s Austin Barta defeating Josh Davis 3-and-1 in the closest.

Gallia Academy’s Kaden Thomas lost to Nic Ward 4-and-3, while three Blue Devils all lost 5-and-4 — Miles Cornwell (to Max Hapney), Jeremy Brumfield (to Kyler Dennis) and Reece Thomas (to Casey Rafferty).

Warren is the defending Division I boys district runner-up.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106