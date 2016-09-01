Southern travels to Frontier

Amanda-Clearcreek Aces (0-1) at Meigs Marauders (1-0)

Last Week: Amanda-Clearcreek lost to Lakewood 20-19 in Amanda; Meigs defeated Gallia Academy 42-7 in Gallipolis.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. Meigs won 42-27 in Amanda.

Current head-to-head streak: Meigs has won 1 straight.

ACHS offense last week: N/A rushing yards, N/A passing yards.

MHS offense last week: 220 rushing yards, 271 passing yards.

ACHS offensive leaders last week: RB R.J. Martin 26 carries, 150 yards, 2TDs.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cody Bartrum 15-of-22, 240 yards, 4TDs, 2INTs; RB Cody Bartrum 5 carries, 86 yards, TD; WR Zach Helton 5 receptions, 38 yards.

ACHS defense last week: N/A rushing yards, 205 passing yards

MHS defense last week: 59 rushing yards, 52 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This is Meigs’ home opener. The Marauders are 2-2 in home openers under head coach Mike Bartrum. Since making Farmers Bank Stadium/Holzer Field its home, the Marauders are 10-11 at home.

2. Last season was the first-ever meeting between Meigs and Amanda-Clearcreek. In fact, prior to last season, Meigs had never faced a team from Fairfield County.

3. The Aces were 1-0 when they faced Meigs last year, but falling to the Marauders began of a six-game losing skid.

4. Amanda-Clearcreek is a 19-time playoff qualifier, with the Aces’ last trip to the postseason coming in 2014. ACHS is home to two state titles (1999, 2000). Amanda-Clearcreek has also been state runner-up three times and is 33-17 in all-time postseason play.

5. The Aces failed a point after attempt with 2:50 remaining in last week’s game, allowing Lakewood to escape Amanda with the 20-19 win.

Miller Falcons (0-1, 0-1) at Eastern Eagles (0-1, 0-0)

Last Week: Miller lost to Waterford 37-6, in Hemlock; Eastern lost to River Valley 51-27, in Bidwell.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. Miller won 28-0 in Hemlock.

Current head-to-head streak: Miller has won 1 straight.

MHS offense last week: 25 rushing yards, 187 passing yards.

EHS offense last week: 104 rushing yards, 254 passing yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cole Geil 7-of-18, 187 yards, TD, 2INTs; RB Zach Waldrop 6 carries, 22 yards; WR Carson Starlin 2 receptions, 111 yards, TD.

EHS offensive leaders last week: QB Jett Facemyer 19-of-29, 254 yards, 2TDs, 2INTs; RB Jett Facemyer 13 carries, 62 yards, 2TDs; WR Blaise Facemyer 8 receptions, 61 yards, TD.

MHS defense last week: 209 rushing yards, 114 passing yards

EHS defense last week: 74 rushing yards, 303 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Prior to last season, Eastern had won eight straight over Miller. In the last 20 years, EHS is 12-8 against the Falcons.

2. The Falcons’ last win in Tuppers Plains was on October 13, 2006, by a 19-12 count. Eastern was 0-10 that season.

3. Look for this game to be decided through the air, as last week the passing game accounted for over 70 percent of each team’s total offense last week.

4. Last year it was the running game that led Miller past EHS. In the 2015 meeting, MHS rushed for 254 yards and three scores.

5. This is the Eagles’ home opener. Eastern has dropped five straight home openers, last winning in the home opener by a 32-0 count over Miller on September 3, 2010. EHS is just 7-13 in its last 20 season openers.

Southern Tornadoes (1-0) at Frontier Cougars (0-1)

Last Week: Southern defeated Notre Dame 21-14, in Racine; Frontier lost to Shenandoah 42-0, in Sarahsville.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. Frontier won 30-20 in Racine.

Current head-to-head streak: Frontier has won 2 straight.

SHS offense last week: 71 rushing yards, 173 passing yards.

FHS offense last week: 14 rushing yards, 8 passing yards.

SHS offensive leaders last week: QB Blake Johnson 9-of-13, 173 yards, 2TDs; RB Riley Roush 15 carries, 36 yards; WR Crenson Rogers 4 receptions, 86 yards, TD.

FHS offensive leaders last week: QB Toby Minder 2-of-7, 8 yards; RB Logan Brookover 1 carry, 9 yards.

SHS defense last week: 167 rushing yards, 27 passing yards

FHS defense last week: 228 rushing yards, 195 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Southern’s last trip to New Metamoras was September 5, 2014. The Cougars won that game by an 18-7 final.

2. Frontier didn’t even have a first down in last week’s 42-0 loss to Shenandoah. The Cougars – who trailed 35-0 at halftime – punted six times and had one turnover on downs.

3. Southern was 2-8 on the road over the last two seasons. This is the first of five games away from Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field for SHS this fall.

4. The Purple and Gold haven’t won in Washington County since taking a 21-0 victory over Waterford on October 12, 2012. Since then, SHS is 0-3 in Washington County.

5. The running game propelled FHS past Southern in 2015, as the Cougars ran for 274 yards on 46 carries. However, Damon Metheny — who had a team-high 135 rushing yards in last year’s game — graduated from FHS last spring.

Southern quarterback Blake Johnson (4) eludes a pair of Portsmouth Notre Dame defenders during a first half run in a Week 1 football contest in Racine, Ohio. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.2-SHS-Johnson.jpg Southern quarterback Blake Johnson (4) eludes a pair of Portsmouth Notre Dame defenders during a first half run in a Week 1 football contest in Racine, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports

Marauders, Eagles make home debuts Friday night