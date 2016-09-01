Point, Wahama hit the road; Hannan hosts Green

Point Pleasant Big Blacks (1-0) at Ripley Vikings (1-0)

Last Week: Point Pleasant defeated Lincoln County 44-6, in Hamlin; Ripley defeated Parkersburg South 14-7, in Parkersburg.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. Point Pleasant won 64-6 in Point Pleasant.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 3 straight

PPHS offense last week: 418 rushing yards, 73 passing yards.

RHS offense last week: 282 rushing yards, 74 passing yards.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 5-of-14, 73 yards, TD; RB Grant Safford 24 carries, 167 yards, 2TDs; WR Josh Wamsley 2 receptions, 42 yards.

RHS offensive leaders last week: QB Brayden Campbell 3-of-10, 74 yards, INT; RB Chance Morgan 13 carries, 60 yards, 2TDs; WR Ty Eshenaur 1 reception, 47 yards.

PPHS defense last week: (-11) rushing yards, 128 passing yards

RHS defense last week: 89 rushing yards, 61 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Ripley’s last victory over PPHS came on August 25, 2006. In that game, the Vikings defeated the Big Blacks by a 28-20 final in Mason County.

2. Point Pleasant’s last trip to Ripley was on September 5, 2014 and resulted in a 52-0 PPHS victory. The Vikings’ last defeated PPHS in Jackson County on August 26, 2005, by a 31-12 final.

3. Point Pleasant will look for its 34th straight regular season win on Friday. The Big Blacks are also trying for their fourth straight win in the Battle for the Oaken Bucket. PPHS has won 18 straight regular season games on the road.

4. Point Pleasant leads the all-time series by a 51-23-1 mark. These schools first met on the gridiron in 1934.

5. Both teams managed to win in Week 1, despite being bitten by the turnover bug. PPHS coughed the ball up three times, while RHS committed 4 turnovers.

Wahama White Falcons (1-0, 0-0) at Waterford Wildcats (1-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Wahama defeated Ravenswood 26-14, in Ravenswood; Waterford defeated Miller 37-6, in Hemlock.

Last meeting between the teams: September 4, 2015. Waterford won 34-0 in Mason.

Current head-to-head streak: Waterford has won 1 straight.

Wahama offense last week: 310 rushing yards, 23 passing yards.

Waterford offense last week: 209 rushing yards, 114 passing yards.

Wahama offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 1-of-2, 16 yards; RB Wyatt Edwards 29 carries, 132 yards, 1TD; WR Colton Arrington 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1TD.

Waterford offensive leaders last week: QB Isaac Huffman 5-of-8, 112 yards, TD; RB Braden Bellville 7 carries, 90 yards, TD; WR Braden Bellville 2 receptions 68 yards, TD.

Wahama defense last week: 151 rushing yards, 85 passing yards

Waterford defense last week: 25 rushing yards, 187 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Prior to last season, Wahama had won seven straight over the Wildcats. Since 1995, the Falcons hold a 9-2 edge in the series, with a 34.5-to-14.8 advantage in scoring average.

2. The White Falcons were tied at 14 three quarters into last week’s game, but scored 16 straight points to cap off the 26-14 win over Ravenswood.

3. White Falcons junior Colton Arrington caught a touchdown pass from both Wahama and Ravenswood last week, as he scored on a 7-yard pass from WHS junior Colton Hendrick in the third quarter, and then returned an interception for six points in the fourth.

4. Since joining the TVC Hocking prior to the 2010 season, Wahama is 5-1 in Washington County with the lone loss coming at Belpre last season.

5. Wahama’s last trip to Waterford was on September 5, 2014 and resulted in a 40-21 White Falcons victory. The White Falcons have won three straight games in Waterford.

Green Bobcats (1-0) at Hannan Wildcats (0-1)

Last Week: Green defeated Manchester 50-22, in Franklin Furnace; Hannan lost to Montcalm 20-14, in Montcalm.

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Green won 36-18 in Franklin Furnace.

Current head-to-head streak: Green has won 5 straight.

Five things to note:

1. This is Hannan’s home opener. The Wildcats haven’t won their home opener since topping Hundred 22-20 on September 1, 2012. HHS is 5-15 in its last 20 home openers.

2. Green is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2013, when the Bobcats knocked off Millersport and East in consecutive weeks.

3. Green’s last trip to Ashton was on September 12, 2014. The Bobcats won that game by a 30-24 final.

4. Hannan hasn’t defeated a Buckeye state opponent since October 7, 2013, when the Wildcats defeated Manchester in Ashton. Hannan will play one more Ohio school this year, as the Wildcats host Beallsville in Week 10.

5. The Bobcats haven’t lost in the Mountaineer State since September 14, 2007, when Matewan defeated visiting Green by a 34-28 final.