Meigs golf wins another TVC Ohio match

JACKSON, Ohio — More of the same from the Marauders.

The Meigs golf team clinched its third consecutive league victory during the third Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match of the season Monday night at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Marauders improved their season record to a perfect 18-0 in league play as the Maroon and Gold posted a winning tally of 193. Alexander was the runner-up with a 203, with Athens (206), defending champion Vinton County (215) and Wellston (221) rounding out the remaining team scores.

Both Nelsonville-York and River Valley did not have enough individual golfers to record a team score.

For the second time in three matches, Meigs junior Levi Chapman earned medalist honors after firing an eight over par round of 42. MHS senior Chase Whitlatch and Preston Hayes of Athens shared runner-up honors after posting identical scores of 46.

Wyatt Nicholson followed both Chapman and Whitlatch for Meigs with an effort of 47, while Bryce Swatzel rounded out the winning tally with an effort of 58.

Theo McElroy and Bobby Musser also had respective rounds of 63 and 68 for the Marauders, while Brayden Ervin shot a 57 for MHS as part of an exhibition round.

Grant Gilmore led the Raiders with a 50, while Aaron Burke shot a 54 and Gabe Gilmore carded a 70.

Alexander was led by Taylor Boggs with a 48 and Andrew Vogt added a 51, while Nate Hanning and Casey McDonald completed the Spartans’ tally with matching efforts of 52.

Drew Zorn followed Hayes for Athens with a 50, while Ryan Sheehan and Owen Campitelli rounded out the Bulldog tally with respective rounds of 54 and 56.

Cameron Hamon and Adam Clary paced host VCHS with matching efforts of 48, followed by Noah Waddell with a 51 and Zane Walker with a 68.

Josh Lung led the Golden Rockets with a 53 and Austin Wilkett was next with a 54. Timmy Stanley and Hunter Cardwell completed the WHS total with respective rounds of 55 and 59.

Ben Johnson led NYHS with a 62, followed by Casey Davis with a 63 and Tanner Smith with a 68.

With three of the seven league matches completed, Meigs currently owns a four-win lead in the standings. Athens is currently second with a 14-4 mark, while Alexander (11-7) is one win ahead of the Vikings (10-8) for third place.

Wellston is fifth with a 7-11 mark, while NYHS (2-16) and RVHS (0-18) round out the bottom two spots.

The fourth TVC Ohio match of the season will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Meigs County Golf Course in Pomeroy. The Marauders will be the host school of the event, which starts at 4:30 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.