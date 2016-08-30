Eagles edge Blue Angels in golf match

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Eastern Lady Eagles edged the Gallia Academy Blue Angels in a girls golf match on Monday, as visiting Eastern won 202 to 227 at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.

Gallia Academy sported six golfers while Eastern only had five, but the top four scores counted towards the team total.

Eastern was paced by a pair of high-40s juniors — Sarah Bunce with a 47 and Kaitlyn Hawk with a 49.

The other Eagle counting cards were in the low-50s — sophomore Kylee Tolliver with a 52 and senior Katelyn Edwards with a 54.

Eastern’s other score was senior Ashley Tolliver with a 69.

For the host Blue Angels, sophomore Molly Fitzwater fired a 10-over-par 46, capturing match medalist honors for the first time in her career.

The other Gallia Academy counting cards belonged to senior Kimberly Edelmann with a 52, senior Breanna Justice with a 60, and freshman Carley Johnson with a 70.

Rounding out the Blue and White were junior Katie Fraley with a 76 and sophomore Sydney Crothers with an 81.

Gallia Academy’s Molly Fitzwater putts on the 16th green during Monday’s non-league girls golf match against Eastern at Cliffside Golf Club. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.29-GA-Fitzwater.jpg Gallia Academy’s Molly Fitzwater putts on the 16th green during Monday’s non-league girls golf match against Eastern at Cliffside Golf Club. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports