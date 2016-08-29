Wahama golfers top Rebels

MASON, W.Va. — They aren’t unwanted guests when they are invited by the host.

Point Pleasant ended up spoiling a regularly scheduled Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match Monday night with a 28-stroke victory in a quad match held at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The Black Knights were invited by host Wahama to play along in a league tri-match against both Eastern and South Gallia, but PPHS dominated the event after posting the top five scores en route to winning tally of 163.

Eastern ended up second in the quad match with a 191, while Wahama posted a 225 for third place and SGHS did not have a team score with only two participants. In TVC Hocking play, Eastern finished the night 1-0, the White Falcons were .500 at 1-1 and SGHS ended the evening with an 0-1 mark.

Point Pleasant senior Doug Workman won medalist honors with an even par round of 35, while teammate Colby Martin was the runner-up with a 40. Matt Martin and Bryce Tayengco rounded out the winning quad tally with respective efforts of 43 and 45.

Dylan Tayengco shot a 45 for the Black Knights also Haley Pierson also carded a 53 for the victors.

In the actual TVC Hocking match, John Little came away with medalist honors with a 10-over par round of 45. Teammate Kaleb Honaker and South Gallia’s Curtis Haner shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 46.

Ryan Harbour and John Harris completed the Eagles’ winning total with respective rounds of 47 and 53. Nick Durst and Garrett Chalfant also fired efforts of 56 and 65.

Anthony Ortiz led Wahama with a 51, followed by Walker Stanhope with a 55 and Gage Smith with a 59. Jace Heckaman rounded out the WHS tally with a 60, while Kaleigh Stewart and Caitlyn Harrison added respective rounds of 67 and 70.

Besides the effort by Haner, SGHS also received a 66 from Bryce Nolan.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

South Gallia junior Curtis Haner sinks a putt on the first hole during Monday night’s TVC Hocking golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.31-SG-Haner.jpg South Gallia junior Curtis Haner sinks a putt on the first hole during Monday night’s TVC Hocking golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports