Rio women fall to Marietta

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Visiting Marietta College scored goals late in the first half and early in the second stanza — and went on to outlast the University of Rio Grande 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in non-conference women’s soccer action at steamy Evan E. Davis Field.

Marietta, a NCAA Division III school located about an hour north of Rio Grande, designated the contest as an exhibition game — prior to its regular season opener at Washington and Jefferson College next Thursday.

The RedStorm, who were playing their second game in four days, slipped to 0-1-1 with the loss.

The Pioneers finished with a 16-9 edge in shots overall, including a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Marietta got what proved to be the only goal it would need with 2:31 remaining in the first half when Sophia Moise gained control of a ball misplayed by the Rio defense deep in the RedStorm’s defensive end — and pushed a shot past Rio freshman goalkeeper Andrea Vera.

The lead grew to 2-0 just over six-and-a-half minutes into the second half, when the Pioneers’ Brittany Palm caught Vera off her line and lofted a shot over her head and into the back of the net.

Rio’s best scoring opportunity of the day came on a penalty kick by sophomore Rachel Haddad — of Gallipolis — with 7:59 left in the contest, but the shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Vera finished with eight saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Rebecca Tenney recorded four stops in the win for Marietta.

Rio Grande returns to action next weekend with a pair of games in Montreat, N.C., taking on Montreat College on Saturday night and Truett-McConnell (Ga.) on Monday afternoon.