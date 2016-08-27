Week 1 Football Scores

West Virginia

Braxton County 36, Lincoln 27

Buffalo 45, Parkersburg Catholic 18

Cameron 54, Hundred 0

Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Fayette 7

East Fairmont 38, Liberty Harrison 26

East Hardy 42, Page County, Va. 6

Fairmont Senior 49, Robert C. Byrd 12

Fayetteville 28, Clay County 0

Gilmer County 55, Beallsville, Ohio 0

Grafton 23, Philip Barbour 0

Graham, Va. 59, Bluefield 54

Herbert Hoover 14, Scott 7

Huntington 49, Brooke 6

Hurricane 28, Winfield 15

Independence 49, Midland Trail 7

James Monroe 34, Greenbrier East 6

Johnson Central, Ky. 23, Capital 6

Keyser 67, Petersburg 15

Martinsburg 56, Eastern, D.C. 14

Millbrook, Va. 42, Jefferson 20

Mingo Central 58, Wyoming East 13

Montcalm 20, Hannan 14

Moorefield 25, Frankfort 14

Morgantown 59, Anacostia, D.C. 0

Mount View 42, River View 6

Musselman 54, Spring Mills 7

Nicholas County 22, Greenbrier West 0

Nitro 9, Poca 6

North Marion 42, Elkins 21

Parkersburg 24, St. Albans 7

Pendleton County 48, Notre Dame 20

Pocahontas County 7, Tucker County 0

Point Pleasant 44, Lincoln County 6

Preston 26, Hampshire 21

Princeton 46, Shady Spring 21

Ripley 14, Parkersburg South 7

Riverside 19, Woodrow Wilson 14

Roane County 42, S. Point, Ohio 22

Shadyside, Ohio 41, Magnolia 14

Sherman 25, Tug Valley 20

Sissonville 22, Chapmanville 15

South Harrison 42, Doddridge County 0

Spring Valley 55, Cabell Midland 26

St. Marys 42, Ritchie County 8

Summers County 47, PikeView 6

Tolsia 26, Wayne 8

University 41, John Marshall 14

Valley Wetzel 44, Tygarts Valley 34

Van 20, Meadow Bridge 6

Wahama 26, Ravenswood 14

Webster County 12, Richwood 6

Weir 41, Oak Glen 0

Westside 44, Liberty Raleigh 0

Wheeling Park 41, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 20

Williamstown 25, Tyler Consolidated 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Ohio 32, Paden City 0

Wirt County 33, Calhoun County 6

Ohio

Ada 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6

Akr. Coventry 39, Can. South 13

Akr. Ellet 21, Akr. Springfield 14

Akr. Hoban 42, Can. McKinley 14

Akr. SVSM 46, Akr. Firestone 6

Alliance Marlington 35, Poland Seminary 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 22, Mineral Ridge 18

Anna 28, Arlington 0

Archbold 17, Hicksville 7

Ashland Crestview 27, Galion Northmor 6

Ashtabula Lakeside 26, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Ashville Teays Valley 31, Williamsport Westfall 24

Athens 41, Vincent Warren 0

Attica Seneca E. 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20

Avon 21, Strongsville 14

Avon Lake 23, Elyria 21

Baltimore Liberty Union 53, Caldwell 6

Barberton 34, Norton 6

Barnesville 40, Newcomerstown 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 163, Tiffin Calvert 35

Batavia 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 21

Beaver Eastern 64, Millersport 6

Bedford 68, Berea-Midpark 34

Bellevue 38, Huron 3

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Fredericktown 7

Belmont Union Local 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Belpre 0

Bidwell River Valley 51, Reedsville Eastern 27

Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 21

Bluffton 27, Cory-Rawson 0

Bowling Green 34, Rossford 25

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36, Parma Padua 34

Brunswick 17, Medina Highland 14

Bryan 28, Van Wert 19

Bucyrus Wynford 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Burton Berkshire 33, Painesville Harvey 6

Byesville Meadowbrook 47, New Concord John Glenn 40

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Caledonia River Valley 48, Upper Sandusky 12

Cambridge 26, Wintersville Indian Creek 19

Can. Glenoak 42, Woodside, Va. 17

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Canal Winchester 24, Thomas Worthington 21

Canfield S. Range 24, McDonald 14

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Worthington Christian 13

Carrollton 26, St. Clairsville 7

Centerburg 31, Utica 19

Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Amherst Steele 17

Chardon 28, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Chesapeake 40, Oak Hill 14

Chillicothe Huntington 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 28

Cin. Aiken 56, Bishop Brossart, Ky. 14

Cin. Country Day 19, Bethel-Tate 13

Cin. Hillcrest 41, Cin. College Prep. 21

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 41, Jamestown Greeneview 22

Cin. Mt. Healthy 18, Batavia Amelia 0

Circleville Logan Elm 26, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24

Cle. St. Ignatius 45, Parma Normandy 0

Clyde 49, Tiffin Columbian 0

Coldwater 58, Kenton 39

Cols. Africentric 32, Ansonia 26

Cols. Beechcroft 13, Akr. Buchtel 7

Cols. Bexley 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20

Cols. Briggs 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Cols. DeSales 28, Lancaster 7

Cols. Franklin Hts. 26, Cols. Eastmoor 20

Cols. Grandview Hts. 40, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Northland 38, Cols. Independence 24

Cols. South 41, Cols. East 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 26, Cols. St. Charles 14

Cols. Walnut Ridge 8, Cols. Watterson 3

Cols. West 42, Cols. Mifflin 41

Cols. Whetstone 9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6

Columbia Station Columbia 29, Independence 21

Columbiana 63, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52

Columbiana Crestview 55, Cle. Collinwood 14

Columbus Grove 35, Pandora-Gilboa 29, OT

Convoy Crestview 40, Rockford Parkway 27

Copley 35, Twinsburg 28

Cortland Lakeview 24, Campbell Memorial 21

Coshocton 38, Navarre Fairless 0

Creston Norwayne 45, Akr. Manchester 14

Cuyahoga Falls 13, Kent Roosevelt 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, LaGrange Keystone 13

Danville 27, Howard E. Knox 0

Day. Carroll 34, Riverside Stebbins 21

Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 6

Delaware Hayes 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Delta 53, Tol. Christian 0

Dover 45, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

Dresden Tri-Valley 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 7

Dublin Jerome 58, Logan 0

Dublin Scioto 24, Westerville S. 15

E. Palestine 37, Salem 35

East Carter, Ky. 33, W. Union 0

Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Elyria Cath. 44, Sheffield Brookside 0

Erie McDowell, Pa. 31, Warren Howland 10

Fairfield Christian 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Findlay 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Manchester 22

Ft. Recovery 21, Sidney Lehman 20

Gahanna Cols. Academy 62, Grove City Christian 0

Gahanna Lincoln 39, Westerville Cent. 10

Galion 49, Bucyrus 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Middlefield Cardinal 32

Geneva 16, Madison 15

Genoa Area 52, Tol. Scott 12

Gibsonburg 64, Bloomdale Elmwood 26

Gilmer County, W.Va. 55, Beallsville 0

Grafton Midview 29, Lorain 26

Greenfield McClain 34, Frankfort Adena 21

Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Spencerville 7

Hanoverton United 38, Malvern 20

Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Paulding 23

Heath 63, Warsaw River View 0

Hebron Lakewood 20, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Hilliard Bradley 65, Cle. JFK 0

Hilliard Davidson 26, Grove City 10

Holland Springfield 51, Fremont Ross 32

Hubbard 20, Bay Village Bay 0

Hudson 17, Austintown Fitch 7

Ironton Rock Hill 33, Minford 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 7

Johnstown-Monroe 29, Chillicothe 12

Kansas Lakota 37, Arcadia 7

Kings Mills Kings 35, Lebanon 7

Kirtland 31, Chagrin Falls 7

Lakeside Danbury 37, Vanlue 0

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 3

Leavittsburg LaBrae 35, Conneaut 17

Leipsic 43, Dola Hardin Northern 14

Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Hilliard Darby 10

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Lexington 24, Ontario 6

Liberty Center 14, Defiance Tinora 10

Lima Bath 28, Delphos St. John’s 27

Lima Perry 42, Antwerp 34

Lima Sr. 24, Middletown 17

Lisbon Beaver 36, Akr. North 0

London Madison Plains 44, Cedarville 0

Louisville 21, Canfield 17

Louisville Aquinas 35, Alliance 14

Lucas 49, E. Can. 27

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Mayfield 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, OT

Mansfield Sr. 35, Sunbury Big Walnut 7

Mantua Crestwood 39, Beloit W. Branch 26

Maple Hts. 49, Cle. John Adams 6

Marietta 51, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Marion Pleasant 42, Cin. Shroder 0

Martins Ferry 74, Rayland Buckeye 0

Massillon Jackson 36, Akr. East 13

Massillon Perry 24, Vandalia Butler 14

Massillon Tuslaw 16, Smithville 15

Maumee 20, Tol. Bowsher 14, 2OT

McArthur Vinton County 34, Chillicothe Unioto 7

McComb 45, Carey 0

Mechanicsburg 49, W. Jefferson 18

Medina 55, Lakewood 0

Mentor 57, Massillon Washington 31

Miamisburg 44, W. Carrollton 0

Milan Edison 50, Oberlin Firelands 17

Millbury Lake 26, Montpelier 20

Minster 26, Ft. Loramie 20

Mogadore Field 34, Minerva 0

Monroeville 47, Crestline 13

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Mt. Vernon 22, Marion Harding 20

N. Baltimore 40, Holgate 6

N. Can. Hoover 24, Lyndhurst Brush 20

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35, Southington Chalker 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Mt. Gilead 26

N. Royalton 38, N. Ridgeville 20

New Lexington 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

New Middletown Spring. 31, Brookfield 27

New Philadelphia 14, Can. Cent. Cath. 6

Newark 41, Zanesville 0

Newport, Ky. 16, Cin. Finneytown 14

Northwood 42, Elmore Woodmore 28

Oak Harbor 42, Fostoria 14

Oberlin 26, New London 22

Olmsted Falls 33, Parma 18

Orange 21, Cle. Hay 14

Orwell Grand Valley 19, Jefferson Area 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Mississauga North Prep, Ontario 13

Pataskala Licking Hts. 31, Galloway Westland 0

Pemberville Eastwood 21, Tol. Start 15

Peninsula Woodridge 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14

Perry 35, Painesville Riverside 28

Perrysburg 47, Oregon Clay 7

Philo 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Pickerington N. 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 13

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Marysville 14

Plymouth 39, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 19

Pomeroy Meigs 42, Gallipolis Gallia 7

Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Crown City S. Gallia 16

Portsmouth W. 26, Proctorville Fairland 20

Racine Southern 21, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14

Reigning Sports Academy 56, Fostoria St. Wendelin 12

Reynoldsburg 35, New Albany 28

Richfield Revere 34, Medina Buckeye 28

Richmond Edison 29, E. Liverpool 14

Richwood N. Union 49, Marion Elgin 15

Rittman 47, Richmond Hts. 8

Roane County, W.Va. 42, S. Point 22

Rocky River 53, Fairview 13

Rootstown 28, Newton Falls 7

S. Charleston SE 48, Spring. NW 12

Salineville Southern 33, Bridgeport 22

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Sebring McKinley 24, Windham 20

Shadyside 41, Magnolia, W.Va. 14

Sherwood Fairview 21, Wauseon 15

Solon 36, Aurora 6

Southeastern 48, McDermott Scioto NW 12

St. Marys Memorial 43, Sidney 39

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Green 41

Strasburg-Franklin 41, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Streetsboro 42, Ravenna SE 20

Struthers 42, Youngs. Liberty 12

Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Dalton 28

Sullivan Black River 50, Collins Western Reserve 7

Swanton 36, Tol. Ottawa Hills 6

Sycamore Mohawk 39, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Tallmadge 27, Ravenna 24, OT

Temperance Bedford, Mich. 44, Tol. St. Francis 21

Thornville Sheridan 35, Granville 23

Tol. Cent. Cath. 31, Cols. Hartley 28

Tol. Rogers 21, Sylvania Southview 12

Tol. Whitmer 29, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20

Tol. Woodward 58, Oregon Stritch 29

Tontogany Otsego 42, Metamora Evergreen 12

Toronto 36, Wellsville 16

Troy Christian 33, Day. Christian 6

Uniontown Lake 17, Akr. Garfield 0

Urbana 28, London 26

Vermilion 28, Lorain Clearview 20

Versailles 13, Celina 7

Vienna Mathews 49, Ashtabula St. John 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

W. Salem NW 41, Loudonville 7

Wadsworth 27, Ashland 24

Warren Champion 42, Atwater Waterloo 27

Warren Harding 35, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Warrensville Hts. 59, Cle. John Marshall 6

Washington C.H. 42, Johnstown Northridge 6

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Circleville 12

Waterford 37, Corning Miller 6

Waverly 39, Piketon 0

Westerville N. 24, Groveport-Madison 21

Westlake 30, Eastlake N. 28

Wheelersburg 49, Ironton 6

Whitehall-Yearling 39, Cols. Ready 25

Wickliffe 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6

Willard 31, Castalia Margaretta 24

Willoughby S. 33, Chardon NDCL 19

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32, Paden City, W.Va. 0

Wilmington 42, Morrow Little Miami 12

Wooster Triway 27, Millersburg W. Holmes 26

Worthington Kilbourne 29, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28

Youngs. Boardman 41, Youngs. East 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcanum vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd. to Aug 27.

Archbishop Wood, Pa. vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, susp.

Batavia Clermont NE vs. Fayetteville-Perry, ppd. to Aug 27.

Bellbrook vs. Waynesville, ppd. to Aug 27.

Brookville vs. Lewisburg Tri-County N., ppd. to Aug 27.

Carlisle vs. Franklin, ppd. to Aug 27.

Casstown Miami E. vs. Milton-Union, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Anderson vs. Middletown Fenwick, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Hamilton New Miami, ppd.

Cin. Glen Este vs. Cin. Princeton, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Madeira vs. Norwood, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Mariemont vs. Day. Oakwood, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Moeller vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Sycamore vs. Cin. La Salle, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Turpin vs. Cin. McNicholas, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. NW, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Winton Woods vs. Clayton Northmont, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Woodward vs. Cin. Walnut Hills, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ppd. to Aug 27.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Blanchester, ppd. to Aug 27.

Cle. Hts. vs. Youngs. Mooney, ppd. to Aug 27.

Day. Jefferson vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd. to Aug 27.

Day. Meadowdale vs. Piqua, ppd. to Aug 27.

Day. Northridge vs. Tipp City Bethel, ppd. to Aug 27.

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd. to Aug 27.

Dublin Coffman vs. Springfield, ppd. to Aug 27.

E. Central, Ind. vs. Harrison, ppd. to Aug 27.

Fairborn vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ppd. to Aug 27.

Fairfield vs. Centerville, ppd. to Aug 27.

Goshen vs. Hamilton Ross, ppd. to Aug 27.

Greenville vs. Eaton, ppd. to Aug 27.

Hamilton Badin vs. Cin. Taft, ppd. to Aug 27.

Hamilton vs. Milford, ppd. to Aug 27.

Hillsboro vs. Mt. Orab Western Brown, ppd. to Aug 27.

Kettering Alter vs. Kettering Fairmont, ppd. to Aug 27.

Lockland vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, ppd.

Loveland vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd. to Aug 27.

Maria Stein Marion Local vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ppd. to Aug 27.

Middletown Madison Senior vs. Oxford Talawanda, ppd. to Aug 27.

Milford Center Fairbanks vs. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, ppd. to Aug 27.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont, ppd. to Aug 27.

New Bremen vs. Bradford, ppd.

New Paris National Trail vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ppd. to Aug 27.

Norwalk St. Paul vs. Sandusky St. Mary, ppd.

Reading vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ppd. to Aug 27.

Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Aug 27.

Spring. NE vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ppd. to Aug 27.

Springboro vs. Mason, ppd. to Aug 27.

St. Henry vs. Covington, ppd. to Aug 27.

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. St. Paris Graham, ppd. to Aug 27.

Trenton Edgewood vs. Monroe, ppd. to Aug 27.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Troy, ppd. to Aug 27.

Union City, Ind. vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ppd. to Aug 27.

Van Buren vs. Harrod Allen E., ppd. to Aug 27.

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. New Lebanon Dixie, ppd. to Aug 27.

W. Liberty-Salem vs. Germantown Valley View, ppd. to Aug 27.

Wapakoneta vs. Bellefontaine, ppd. to Aug 27.

Williamsburg vs. Cin. Deer Park, ppd. to Aug 27.

Zanesville Rosecrans vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ppd. to Aug 27.