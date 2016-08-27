White Falcons outlast Ravenswood, 26-14

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Better late than never.

Colton Arrington’s 90-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:05 left in regulation ultimately allowed visiting Wahama to secure a come-from-behind 26-14 victory over Ravenswood Friday night in a Week 1 non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The White Falcons (1-0) trailed 7-0 at halftime, but the Red and White responded with consecutive third quarter scores to claim their first lead of the night at 14-7 with 6:32 left in the period.

The Red Devils (0-1), however, responded with a touchdown of their own less than a minute later — making it a 14-all contest headed into the finale.

Wyatt Edwards scored on an eight-yard run with 9:23 left in regulation to give WHS a permanent lead of 20-14, but Ravenswood made a late drive that seemed to make that advantage look very slim.

Alex Casto hauled in a 55-yard pass from Max Hilton with under three minutes remaining, giving the hosts possession at the Wahama 25-yard line.

On the ensuing play, an errant Hilton pass made its way to Arrington at the 10-yard line — and Arrington rumbled 90 yards to paydirt to wrap up the 12-point triumph.

Casto opened the scoring at the 1:32 mark of the first quarter following a three-yard run, which allowed RHS to take a 7-0 advantage.

Arrington tied the game in the third quarter by hauling in a seven-yard pass from Brady Bumgarner at the 9:20 mark, then Bumgarner added a five-yard run with 6:32 left for a 14-7 Wahama cushion.

Hilton knotted the score up at 14 following a 57-yard scamper with 5:56 remaining in the third period.

Edwards led the Wahama rushing attack with 138 yards on 29 carries, while Arrington chipped in 89 yards on 13 attempts. Bryton Grate was 1-of-3 passing for 15 yards, while Arrington led the wideouts with two catches for 22 yards.

Casto paced RHS with 77 rushing yards on nine totes and Hilton added 51 yards on four carries. Hilton also finished the night 2-of-9 passing for 63 yards, which included a pair of picks. Casto led Ravenswood with one catch for 55 yards.

The White Falcons have now won two straight season openers and nine of their last 10 Week 1 contests overall.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Waterford for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7:30 p.m.

