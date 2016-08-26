Blue Angels finish second to Westfall in quad-match

LOGAN, Ohio — A total of 15 strokes kept GAHS out of first place on Thursday.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team claimed second out of four teams in a match at Hocking Hills Golf Club, which was hosted by Logan.

Westfall — a 2015 district qualifier — was first place in Thursday’s match with a team total of 229. Gallia Academy’s 244 placed the Blue Angels second, while the host Lady Chieftains were next with a 251. Vinton County rounded out the four-team field with a 293. Due to darkness, each team only had four golfers finish the round.

GAHS senior Kimberly Edelmann led the Blue Angels with a 55, followed by Molly Fitzwater with a 57 and Carley Johnson with a 65. Gallia Academy senior Breanna Justice rounded out the Blue and White total with a 67.

Blue Angels Katie Fraley and Sydney Crothers were among those whose rounds were cut short by darkness.

Medalist for the match was Westfall’s Ella Seeley, who carded a 49.

GAHS returns to the course on Monday at Cliffside Golf Course, where the Blue Angels host Eastern, which was also a 2015 district qualifier.

