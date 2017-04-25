Petty leads Rio women at Otterbein Twilight Invitational

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Tyanna Petty posted a pair of first-place finishes, while Allison McNeal and Katie Roberts each had two top five showings to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team at Friday evening’s Otterbein University Twilight Invitational.

Petty, a junior from Somerset, Ohio, took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles (15.21) and in the high jump (1.70).

McNeal, a freshman from Logan, Ohio, was second in the shot put (12.72m) and fifth in the discus throw with an effort of 37.92m, while Roberts – a senior from Vinton, Ohio – was third in the shot put (12.43m) and fourth in the hammer throw (44.94m).

Roberts also placed eighth in the both the discus throw (34.93m) and javelin throw (29.00m).

Rio Grande tallied 60 points as a team to finish seventh among the 13 teams in the scoring. Otterbein won the team title with 110 points, while Malone placed second (100.5 pts.) and Spring Arbor was third (91 pts.).

Ten other individuals representing the RedStorm managed top 10 showings, while Rio’s 4×400 relay team added a top five finish of its own.

The top individual performances included sophomore Taylor Monk (Ironton, OH), who was sixth in the javelin throw with a toss of 29.83m; junior Kylie Caudill (Pickerington, OH), who was seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 9.24m; senior Shelby Pickens (Racine, OH), who placed seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:12.92; sophomore Kayla Charmichael (Newark, OH), who was seventh in the 100-meter dash after crossing in 13.16; junior Emili Sannes (Carlisle, OH), who was eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.76; sophomore Lucy Williams (Athens, OH), who placed ninth in the 1,500-meter run with a finish of 4:57.49; senior Bre West (Gallipolis, OH), who took ninth in the pole vault after clearing 2.35m; senior Clarissa Johnson-Kosnich (Hillsboro, OH), who was 10th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.98; freshman Maria Fondale (New Lexington, OH), who was 10th in the 100 with a time of 13.33; and freshman Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH), who finished 10th in the hammer throw with a heave of 38.80m.

The 4×400 team – comprised of Johnson-Kosnich, senior Alex Ellis (Ona, WV), sophomore Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH) and freshman Marissa Commons (Maple Heights, OH) – placed fourth in a time of 4:30.45.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday in the River States Conference Championship hosted by Point Park University.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.