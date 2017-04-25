Marauders slip past Vikings, 6-4

McARTHUR, Ohio — The Marauder offense came back to life at just the right time.

After three consecutive scoreless frames, the Meigs baseball team broke a three-all tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, and the Marauders held on for a 6-4 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County, on Monday.

Meigs (10-6, 6-2 TVC Ohio) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, when Briar Wolfe drove in Christian Mattox. The Vikings (5-10, 3-6) tied the game in the home half of the inning, but MHS reestablished its advantage in the top of the second, when Cole Arnott singled home Tyler Johnson and Wesley Smith.

Vinton County pulled within one run in the bottom of the second and then tied the game with a run in the fourth.

The Marauder lead was reestablished in the top of the sixth, when Smith scored on a sac-bunt by Arnott. Next, Mattox tripled home Brentten Young and then scored on a passed ball, giving the guest a 6-3 advantage.

The hosts scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but never brought the potential game-winning run to the plate, falling by a 6-4 count.

Mattox earned the pitching victory in relief for Meigs, allowing one run, on two hits and one walk in three innings of work. MHS starter Matt Gilkey surrendered three runs, on six hits and two walks in four innings. Both Marauder pitchers struck out three batters.

Hayes pitched a complete game and suffered the loss for VCHS, striking out two and allowing six runs, on six hits, two walks and three hit batters.

Arnott led the MHS offense, going 2-for-2 with three runs batted in. Mattox tripled once, scored twice and drove in one run, Smith singled once and scored twice, Johnson and Young both singled once and scored once, while Wolfe had an RBI.

Ousley led the Vikings with two hits and two runs scored.

Meigs committed all three of the game’s errors. Vinton County left eight runners on base in the setback, three more than the Marauders.

The Maroon and Gold also defeated VCHS on April 13, by an 8-1 final in Rocksprings.

Meigs is scheduled to visit Marietta on Tuesday and host Gallia Academy on Thursday in a pair of non-league contests.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.