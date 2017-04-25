GAHS, RVHS in top 3 at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Gallia Academy and River Valley at least made the Fairland Dragons do some work at their host invitational.

That’s because both the Blue Devils and Blue Angels, and the Raiders and Lady Raiders, registered top-three team finishes at Friday’s Fairland Invitational track and field meet.

The Dragons did sweep the team championships, but it wasn’t a runaway on either the boys or girls sides.

For the boys, Fairland — in capturing eight individual event championships — finished with 157-and-a-half points.

The River Valley Raiders, with two individual titles and eight runner-up efforts, recorded 137 points to place second.

Gallia Academy, in amounting six individual-event crowns and one second-place performance, amassed 111 points to finish third.

There were 11 total teams which scored points, but the Dragons’ “B” squad earned seven of those.

Rock Hill had 66 points to take fourth, followed by South Point with 45, Coal Grove with 34.5, Chesapeake with 34 and Huntington St. Joseph with 33.5.

Ironton ended up with 19, as South Gallia gained 15.5 points.

In the girls division, Fairland won just the one-mile and high jump, but utilized its depth to claim the team championship with 115 points.

Gallia Academy earned team runner-up with 108.6, as the Blue Angels won three events while placing second in six others.

For the third-place Lady Raiders, which scored 89 points, they won one event while landing three second-places.

There were 15 schools, including Fairland “B” and four from West Virginia, which scored at least a half-point.

Portsmouth posted 75.60 points to finish fourth —bolstered by the four first-place performances from Lynsey Shipley.

Shipley swept the sprints (100m, 200m and 400m), and also won the long jump.

South Gallia placed in three events to wrap up with 10 points.

For the Blue Devils, senior Isaiah Lester won the 200m (23.45) and 400m dashes (53.43), while fellow senior Kaleb Crisenbery captured the 800m run (2:05.52).

Crisenbery was a double-event winner by taking the high jump in six-feet and two inches.

Gallia Academy opened the competition by winning the 4x800m relay, as Lester, Crisenbery, Kyle Greenlee and Caleb Greenlee combined to run the race in eight minutes and 36 seconds.

They also closed the meet by taking the 4x400m relay, with Lester and Crisenbery joined by Zac Bokal and Dylan Nunn.

The foursome completed the four laps in three minutes and 39 seconds.

Gallia Academy’s only runner-up effort was Bokal and Nunn joining Ryan Donovsky and Ezra Blain in the 4x200m.

For the Raiders, they finished first and second in both hurdles races — with Jason Dummit (15.85 in 110m and 42.65 in 300m) sweeping the events, and Isaiah Beach (15.96 in 110m and 43.44 in 300m) just right behind.

Beach was also second in the long jump at 18-feet and two-inches.

Two Raider relay quartets were also runners-up —the 4x800m of Kyle Coen, Brandon Call, Nathaniel Abbott and Garrett Young and the 4x100m of Layne Fitch, Andrew Moffett, Jacob Campbell and Alonzo Penick.

Moffett in the 100m dash, Coen in the 800m run and Abbott in the 1,600m run also finished second.

Johnny Sheets — by himself — scored half (seven) of South Gallia’s points, and also ran the second leg of the Rebels’ 4x100m relay which placed fifth.

The Blue Angels’ individual championships were senior Madi Oiler sweeping the hurdles races (16.26 in 100m and 49.33 in 300m) — and senior Mary Watts winning the two-mile run (12:20).

Oiler was also second in the 100m and 200m dashes, while Brooke Johnson was second in the mile.

The Blue Angels’ other runner-up efforts were all relays —the 4x100m, the 4x200m and the 4x800m.

The distance relay (4x800m) featured Hailey Deem, Abby Johnson, Mesa Polcyn and the anchor Watts, while Peri Martin, Katie Queen, Maddie Wright and Gretchen McConnell made up the sprint-relay groups (4x100m and 4x200m).

The Lady Raiders’ only individual champion was senior Brianna McGuire in the discus, as she was the only girl over 100-feet — with her best throw being 100-feet and six inches.

Kelsey Brown was second in the shot put, and Alyssa Lollathin landed the second-best long jump.

River Valley’s 4x400m relay was also a runner-up —and included Abby Campbell, Kenzie Baker, Beth Gillman and Savannah Reese.

South Gallia junior Jessica Luther was sixth in the two-mile run, freshman Olivia Harrison was seventh in the 300m hurdles, and the pair joined Jaslyn Bowers and Alyssa Cremeens to finish fourth in the 4x400m relay.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy’s Oliver Davis competes in the boys pole vault during April’s Gallia County track and field meet at South Gallia High School. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-GA-Davis.jpg Gallia Academy’s Oliver Davis competes in the boys pole vault during April’s Gallia County track and field meet at South Gallia High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports River Valley’s Leanne Hively completes the anchor leg of the girls 4x800m relay race during the Gallia County track and field meet. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-RV-Hively.jpg River Valley’s Leanne Hively completes the anchor leg of the girls 4x800m relay race during the Gallia County track and field meet. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports