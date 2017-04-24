Wahama rolls past Rebels, 23-11

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Offense in abundance.

The Wahama and South Gallia baseball teams combined for 28 hits and 34 runs, on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County, with the visiting White Falcons taking a 23-11 victory.

The White Falcons (11-6, 9-4 TVC Hocking) combined seven hits, three errors and one hit batter in the top of the first inning, as the guests got out to a 7-0 lead.

South Gallia (0-17, 0-12) got one run back in the bottom of the first, on a bases loaded walk.

Neither team scored in the second frame, but Wahama extended its lead to 11-1 by the end of the third inning.

The White Falcons added a 12th run in the top of the fourth, but three hits, three walks and two errors led to five SGHS runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Wahama pushed its lead to 19-6 with seven runs in the top of the fifth, but the Rebels scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the mercy rule for the time being.

WHS scored four times in the top of the sixth and held the hosts scoreless in the bottom of the inning, giving the White Falcons a 23-11 mercy rule victory.

David Hendrick was the winning pitcher of record for WHS, allowing one earned run on one hit and five walks. Hendrick struck out three batters in three innings of work.

Bryce Meadows pitched two frames for Wahama, striking out one and allowing 10 runs, three earned, on six hits and five walks. Cooper Peters pitched the final frame for Wahama, allowing just one hit.

Joey Woodall suffered the pitching loss for South Gallia, allowing 12 runs, seven earned, on 13 hits. Woodall struck out one batter in 3.2 innings on the hill.

Austin Stapleton threw .2 innings in relief, allowing five earned runs, on four hits and three walks. Bruce Rutt struck out one and finished the game on the mound for the hosts, allowing six runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks.

Colton Arrington and Dalton Kearns led the White Falcons with four hits and three runs scored each, with Kearns driving in three runs and Arrington earning one RBI. Trevor Smith had three hits and two runs scored in the win, Bryton Grate added one double, one single and two runs scored, while Tyler Bumgarner had two singles, one run scored and two RBIs.

Hendrick helped his own cause with a double and two RBIs, Antonio Serevicz added a single, a run scored and two RBIs, while Jared Oliver had one hit, one run scored and one RBI. Jacob Fisher and Nyles Riggs both had one hit and one run scored for the victors, Philip Hoffman scored three runs and drove in one run, while Wyatt Edwards scored twice and drove in one run.

Also for Wahama, Meadows, Trevor Hunt and Jonathan Frye each scored once, with Frye driving in one run.

For the Rebels, Woodall, Stapleton, Rutt, Colton Coughenour, Cory Bryan, Levi Walters, Chase Kemper and Tyler Bryan each singled once. Coughenour and Tyler Bryan both scored twice, while Walters, Kemper, Woodall, Stapleton, Jacob Brumfield and Cory Bryan each scored one run. Walters, Stapleton, Tyler Bryan, Izak Luther and Brody Bailey each had one RBI.

The Rebels committed 10 errors in the loss, twice as many as Wahama. The White Falcons left 13 runners on base, while SGHS stranded 12.

Wahama also defeated the Red and Gold on April 4, by a 27-4 count, in Mason.

