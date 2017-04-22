Sights from the Marshall Green-White football scrimmage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The 2017 Green-White football scrimmage was held Saturday at the Cline Athletic Complex on the campus of Marshall University.

The annual event was moved from Joan C. Edwards Stadium to the Herd’s indoor practice facility next door due to inclement weather, but that didn’t stop roughly 1,000 spectators from showing up to support the Green and White.

As of Saturday, Marshall is now 133 days from the start of the 2017 regular season. The Herd opens its fall campaign on September 2 when they host Miami (OH) in a non-conference contest at Edwards Stadium.

Here are some sights from the MU spring scrimmage, including a pair of former Ohio Valley Publishing area players that were part of Marshall’s event on Saturday.