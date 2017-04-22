Eagles soar past Miller, 14-4

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Two teams having much different weeks.

The Eastern baseball team picked up its sixth straight victory, on Friday night in Perry County, as the Eagles claimed a 14-4 decision over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller, which has now lost three in a row.

Eastern (11-3, 10-2 TVC Hocking) failed to score in the top of the first inning and Miller (4-9, 4-7) took advantage in the home half of the frame, going ahead 2-0, as Geil singled home Brown and Dishon.

With one out in the top of the second, the Eagles tied the game at two, after back-to-back bases loaded free passes. Eastern took the lead — which it never relinquished — when Isaac Nottingham scored on a John Little groundout. With two outs in the frame, Kaleb Hill singled home both Colton Reynolds and Austin Coleman, giving EHS a 5-2 lead.

Miller got one run back in the bottom of the third, but Eastern quickly added on to its advantage. In the top of the fourth, EHS scored three runs on one hit and three walks, and in the top of the fifth, the Eagles crossed home plate four times on one hit, three walks and two errors.

The guests were held scoreless in the sixth inning, but pushed their lead to 14-3 with two runs in the top of the seventh. Miller scored the final run of Eastern’s 14-4 victory with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

EHS junior Josh Brewer was the winning pitcher of record, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, in 2.2 innings of relief. Little started on the mound and pitched one inning, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. Reynolds pitched the final 3.1 frames for EHS, allowing one run on three hits and one walk.

Reynolds struck out a team-best three batters, Brewer was next with two strikeouts, while Little struck out one batter.

Heltich suffered the loss on the mound for Miller, starting and pitching into the fifth frame.

Brewer led the victors at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one run batted in.

Nottingham marked two singles for EHS, while Hill, Nate Durst, Mason Dishong and Brandon Hart each had one single.

Coleman scored three runs, Reynolds, Hill and Ethen Richmond scored two apiece, while Nottingham and Durst each crossed home plate once. Hill had two RBIs for EHS, while Coleman, Little and Reynolds each drove in one run.

Geil led Miller with four hits, two RBIs and one run scored.

Both teams left nine runners on base. The Falcons committed three errors, one more than the Eagles.

Eastern also defeated MHS on April 4, by an 11-0 count in Tuppers Plains.

After hosting Grove City Christian in non-league play on Saturday, EHS will be back on the diamond on Monday, at Wahama.

