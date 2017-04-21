Blue Angels shut out Dragons

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — This time, a walkoff finish was far from necessary.

In fact, even without standout sophomore Hunter Copley on Friday, the Gallia Academy High School softball squad had no trouble in posting a decisive shutout of the host Fairland Dragons.

That’s because the Blue Angels, in scoring three runs three times followed by a four-run fifth inning, amassed a 13-0 blanking of the Dragons in an Ohio Valley Conference clash.

The Blue Angels cranked out 19 hits and drew a pair of walks off Fairland pitcher Haile Williams, as all 13 of their runs were indeed earned.

Gallia Academy amounted its three-run, four-hit frames in the first, third and fourth —sandwiched between a scoreless two-hit second stanza.

In the fifth, the Blue Angels erupted for four runs on five hits, as the contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

In Gallia Academy’s only second OVC tilt this season, it needed a walkoff to escape the upset-minded Dragons 8-7.

With Friday’s win, the Blue Angels improved to 9-4 — and to 7-2 in the league.

Perhaps most noteworthy was gaining the win without Copley —the club’s primary pitcher and leadoff hitter.

Copley has been battling a hip injury all week, and it affected her in the team’s two losses against Ironton.

She didn’t play at Fairland, but Bailey Meadows only allowed one Dragon hit and three total baserunners with five strikeouts.

Meadows faced four batters apiece in the first, second and fifth frames —while retiring the side 1-2-3 in the second and fourth.

The only Fairland baserunners were Morgan Fridley following a hit-by-pitch in the first, Roberts reaching on the Blue Angels’ only error in the second, and Leep with a leadoff single in the fifth.

For Gallia Academy, Ryleigh Caldwell, Allie Young and Allie Clagg collected three hits apiece, as Young doubled twice while Clagg clubbed three runs batted in.

Meadows, Jenna Meadows, Kimberly Edelmann and Carly Shriver added two hits apiece, as Bailey Meadows, Jenna Meadows, Shriver and Young all had two RBIs.

Jenna Meadows mashed a double as did Alex Barnes, as Paxton Roberts’ bunt single rounded out the Gallia Academy basehits.

Caldwell’s RBI on a first-inning bunt single to score Barnes was the only run that GAHS needed for the win.

