Lady Knights go unbeaten in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hope their tans turned out as well as their week did.

The Point Pleasant softball team completed its week-long trip to the Grand Strand in grand fashion Friday morning with a resounding 14-6 victory over Penfield (NY) in a non-conference matchup in Horry County.

The Lady Knights (18-4) capped off a perfect 5-0 week in the Palmetto State by defeating the same team that they faced at the start of the tournament. PPHS earned a 13-1 win over the Lady Patriots in four innings on Monday.

The Red and Black — who served as the home team in the rematch — led wire-to-wire in the rematch after building early leads of 3-0 and 5-0 after the first two innings, but PHS answered with three runs in the top half of the third to cut the deficit down to 5-3.

Point answered with a run in both the fourth and fifth frames to extended its lead back out to 7-3, but the guests rallied for three runs in the sixth to close to within a run. The Lady Knights, however, erupted for seven runs in their half of the sixth to wrap up the eight-run triumph.

PPHS started the scoring in the first as Kelsie Byus doubled and later scored on a wild pitch, then Rachel Grimm and Hannah Smith both came home on an error that allowed the hosts to take a 3-0 lead after an inning of play.

Peyton Jordan tripled home Victoria Allensworth in the second and later scored on a wild pitch, extending the Lady Knight cushion out to 5-0 through two complete.

The Lady Patriots countered in the third as Sydney Yatteau scored on a wild pitch, then Britt Sicarenko singled home both Nayliez Santiago and Kaitlyn Atzi for a 5-3 contest after three frames.

Michaela Cottrill provided an RBI ground out that allowed Jordan to score in the fourth, then Cammy Hesson singled in Kelsey Price in the fifth to extend the lead back out to 7-3.

Mary Brophy tripled home Lindsay Browning in the top of the sixth and later scored on a wild pitch for a 7-5 contest, then Yatteau tripled and later scored on an error that cut the deficit down to one midway through six.

The Lady Knights sent a dozen batters to the plate in their half of the sixth, which yielded seven runs on six hits, three walks and two errors — making it 14-6 headed into the finale.

Point Pleasant outhit the guests by an 11-6 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece in the contest. Both squads also stranded nine runners on base.

Karson Bonecutter was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three runs (one earned) and six hits over 4.2 innings of relief work while striking out six. Leah Cochran started the game, but lasted only 2.1 innings while giving up three runs (two earned) and five walks while fanning five.

Adrianna Marini took the loss after surrendering 12 runs (nine earned), seven hits and 10 walks over 5.1 frames while striking out one.

Byus led the Lady Knights with four hits, followed by Hesson and Cochran with two safeties apiece. Allensworth, Jordan and Smith also had a hit each in the triumph.

Hesson and Cochran each knocked in two RBIs, while Cottrill, Grimm, Byus, Jordan, Smith and Izabella King also drove in a run apiece. Grimm, Byus and Jordan also scored a team-best two runs each.

Sicarenko paced Penfield with three hits and two RBIs, followed by Yatteau, Brophy and Dana Wahaman with a safety apiece.

The Lady Knights outscored the opposition by a 52-9 overall margin during its five-game tournament along the Atlantic coastline.

Point Pleasant — which now owns a six-game winning streak — returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Winfield at 5:30 p.m.

