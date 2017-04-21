EHS senior Sabrina Lauer signs with OVU

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — On April 13, in the Eastern High School lobby, EHS senior Sabrina Lauer signed her letter of intent to join the Ohio Valley University track and field team.

“This means the world to me,” Lauer said of continuing on to the next level. “I have really always wanted to do collegiate sports since I was a freshman. This is a blessing that I can’t even believe is happening to me.”

A four-year member of EHS track and field team, Eastern has won both the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division and the Division III Southeast District titles in each of Lauer’s first three seasons with the Lady Eagles.

“She started out her freshman year and just kind of built and built,” Eastern head coach Josh Fogle said. “That’s what we’ve worked on every year, gaining 10-or-15 feet every year, and that’s basically what she’s done. Now she’s a competitive thrower every Saturday.

“She’s one of the best throwers in Southeastern Ohio discus-wise,” Fogle added. “It’ll hurt us a lot to see her go, because field events are a big thing. Now she’ll get someone to coach her that knows discus and can work with her every day. I think she’ll keep excelling and be a good one for them.”

As a junior Lauer was runner-up in the TVC Hocking discus throw with a distance of 90 feet, 7 inches. Earlier in her junior year, Sabrina set personal records of 102-3 in the discus throw and 24-7.5 in the shot put.

Located in Vienna, West Virginia, OVU is a NCAA Division II school, and the Fighting Scots compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“It’s a lot like Eastern High School in that it’s really homey and I was really looking for that,” Lauer said of OVU. “It’s a really small Christian campus, it’s the perfect fit for me. Brian (Hesson) is a wonderful coach, he’s been there for me since the beginning.”

In the class room, Sabrina will pursue a degree in energy management production engineering. Lauer will continue competing in the shot put and discus throw, while possibly adding the hammer throw and the javelin throw to her arsenal.

While at Eastern, Sabrina held a 3.2 grade-point average and was a four-year member of the marching band.

On April 13 at EHS, Sabrina Lauer signed her letter of intent to join the OVU track and field team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Ryan Lauer, Vicki Lauer, Sabrina Lauer and Ryan Lauer. Standing in the back is EHS head coach Josh Fogle. Eastern senior Sabrina Lauer competes in the discus throw at the Meigs Open, on March 28.