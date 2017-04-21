Green completes sweep of Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Drew Ramey made the Red and Gold see Green…yet again.

That’s because, for the second time this season, the Green pitcher recorded a complete-game performance against the South Gallia Rebels —as the Bobcats captured a 12-1 non-league win on Thursday at Crown Field.

On April 12, Ramey registered a complete-game dominant win in the Bobcats’ 13-3 six-inning victory over the visiting Rebels.

On Thursday, he threw only 51 pitches, as the contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Ramey walked one, allowed only three hits, and struck out three.

Green, which improved to 13-3 with the win, scored single runs in each of the opening three innings —followed by five-run and four-run eruptions in the fourth and fifth frames respectively.

The Rebels got their only run in the second stanza —when David Kuhn was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, stole second base, and scored on a two-out single by Austin Stapleton.

The only other South Gallia basehits were by Brody Bailey and Brandon Rutt —both singles.

The loss left the winless Rebels at 0-16.

Chase Kemper pitched the complete game for the Rebels, giving up 11 hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

South Gallia was also guilty of four errors.

For Green, Trevor Carver paced the winners with three hits and three runs batted in, while Tayte Carver, Tyler Darnell and Bryce Ponn posted two hits apiece.

Tayte Carver collected a double and five RBI.

