Spartans stop Lady Raiders

ALBANY, Ohio — The Lady Raiders remained strong early, but couldn’t keep Alexander down late.

Unfortunately for River Valley, as a result of the host Spartans scoring six runs in their final two at-bats, it lost a 7-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball makeup matchup on Thursday.

River Valley and Alexander were tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning —before the Spartans scored three times in each of their final two turns.

The Raiders cut the deficit in half in the sixth to 4-2, but a critical error in the bottom half gave Alexander a 7-2 advantage.

With the loss, River Valley fell to 4-9 —and completes the opening half of league play at 2-4.

The Spartans, conversely, climbed to 6-7 — and above .500 in the TVC-Ohio at 4-3.

The contest was a makeup affair from two weeks ago when it was rained out.

In the fifth, Halie Miller led off the Alexander at-bat with a walk, while Ashley Cooper’s sacrifice bunt moved Miller to second base.

Abby Howard broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI-double to cross Miller, as Shyla Johnson’s two-run single scored both Howard and Hunter Markins — who was hit by a pitch.

In the sixth, the Spartans surged ahead 7-2 when Lauren Scurlock and Cora Holland had singles — and Markins was hit by another pitch to load the bases.

An error allowed all three runs to cross.

Both pitchers worked a complete game, as River Valley actually outhit Alexander 10-8.

Gracie Hill had the win in the circle for the Spartans, while Arika Barr scattered eight hits for the Raiders.

Miller also doubled along with Howard, while Chloe Gee led the Lady Raiders with three hits.

Sydney Little and Skylar Jones added two hits apiece for the Silver and Black, including each with a double.

River Valley returns home, and returns to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action, on Monday with Wellston.

