Wahama whips Lancers, 14-0

MASON, W.Va. — The first time apparently wasn’t luck.

The Wahama baseball team claimed a season sweep of visiting Federal Hocking after posting its second 14-0 victory over the Lancers on Thursday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest on Cook Field at Claflin Stadim in Mason County.

The White Falcons (10-6, 8-4 TVC Hocking) — who won 14-0 in the first matchup in Stewart back on April 3 — again needed only five innings to complete the mercy-rule triumph.

The hosts scored a run in the first, then erupted for five, four and four runs over their next three innings while building an overwhelming 14-run advantage.

The Lancers (1-13, 1-9) mustered only three hits and a walk off of WHS starter Nyler Riggs, who struck out eight in his complete-game decision. Wahama also outhit the guests by an 8-3 margin, with eight different White Falcons tallying hits during the contest.

Colton Arrington received a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first and scored two batters later on a Philip Hoffman ground out, allowing the hosts to take a permanent lead of 1-0 after an inning of play.

The Red and White followed by sending nine batters to the plate in the second, which led to five runs on two hits and four errors while building a six-run cushion.

Three hits, a walk and an error led to four more scores in the bottom of the third, then the Falcons closed things out by plating four runs on two hits and three walks in the fourth — completing the 14-0 outcome.

Both teams stranded four runners apiece on base and Wahama committed only two of the eight errors in the contest.

Nate Dearth took the loss for FHHS after surrendering 14 runs (seven earned), seven hits and six walks over 3.1 frames while fanning one.

Arrington, Hoffman, Riggs, Bryton Grate, Bryce Meadows, Dalton Kearns, Tanner Smith and Antonio Serevicz had a hit apiece for the victors.

Arrington and Riggs each scored two runs, while Grate, Hoffman, Kearns, Smith, Serevicz, David Hendrick, Anthony Ortiz, Wyatt Edwards, Jonathan Frye and Cooper Peters scored a run apiece.

Meadows and Hoffman drove in two RBIs each, followed by Arrington, Grate, Smith, Serevicz, Riggs and Ethan VanMatre with one RBI apiece.

Dearth, Chase Reed and Randall Torrence had the lone hits for the Lancers, who had only one baserunner advance beyond second in the setback.

Wahama was at South Gallia on Friday for a TVC Hocking contest and returns to action Saturday when it hosts Williamstown in a doubleheader at noon.

Wahama senior starter Nyles Riggs, right, delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s TVC Hocking baseball contest against Federal Hocking in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.22-WAH-Riggs.jpg Wahama senior starter Nyles Riggs, right, delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of Thursday night’s TVC Hocking baseball contest against Federal Hocking in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports