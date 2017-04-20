Wildcats roll Rebels in twinbill

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — For the Rebels, this was not a good catch “22”.

That’s because South Gallia, in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball doubleheader, got swept by the visiting Waterford Wildcats at Crown Field.

In the opener, Waterford erupted for half of its runs in its initial at-bat — and going on to win 22-8.

In the nightcap, the situation was similar — as the Wildcats went off for 10 first-inning points, en route to routing the Rebels 22-2.

The doubleheader contests were a makeup matchup from April 1, and both were called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

With the wins, Waterford remains atop the TVC-Hocking at a perfect 11-0 —part of 16-3 overall.

South Gallia, meanwhile, falls to a winless 0-14 — and 0-11 in the league.

In game one, the Wildcats amassed all 22 of their runs through the first three innings —as they followed the 11-run outburst of the first frame with a seven-spot in the second and four more in the third.

The Rebels could only counter with a run in the first, three in the second and four in the third.

The Wildcats outhit South Gallia 19-6, as the Rebels committed eight errors.

Levi Walters, the final of three Rebel pitchers, went two and two-thirds innings — and walked only one while striking out three.

Riley Burns paced the Wildcats by going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in.

Cory Bryan led the Rebels by going 2-for-2 with an RBI.

In the second outing, Waterford followed up its 10-run first frame with eight more in the second —followed by three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

The Rebels, trailing 18-0, recorded both of their runs in the third.

Colton Coughenour was the starting and losing pitcher for South Gallia, as he also walked six.

Similar to the opener, Waterford outhit the Rebels 20-7, while the Red and Gold were guilty of seven errors —compared to none for the Wildcats.

Burns again went 3-for-3, and this time tallied two RBIs.

Noah Huffman paced the winners with a 3-for-3 day — which also included two doubles and three runs batted in.

Isaac Huffman had two triples while Tyler McCutcheon ripped off one.

