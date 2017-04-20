Lady ‘Cats blank, sweep South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — An identical difficult double dip.

That’s because the South Gallia Lady Rebels, by identical 23-0 final scores, lost to the Waterford Wildcats on Wednesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division softball twinbill at South Gallia High School.

Waterford’s wins raised the Lady Wildcats’ record to 6-2 —both overall and in the TVC-Hocking.

The Lady Rebels remain winless at 0-14 — and 0-11 in the league.

The doubleheader contests were a makeup matchup from April 1, and both were called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

In game one, the Lady Wildcats scored three times in the first inning —followed by eight runs in the second, four in the third, seven in the fourth and finally one in the fifth.

The Lady Wildcats amassed nine hits, as Emma Baldwin belted a double with three runs batted in.

Jordan Taylor and Marissa Neader notched two hits apiece, as South Gallia senior Maddie Simpson pitched the entire game and allowed 13 walks.

Baldwin went the distance for the Waterford win, walking only two and striking out six.

Rachal Colburn collected two of the Lady Rebels’ four hits.

Waterford was the home team in the nightcap —and erupted for nine and eight runs in the opening two innings, followed by a pair of three-run spots.

The Wildcats rapped out 13 hits, and took advantage of nine Lady Rebel errors and 10 walks.

Baldwin worked the first four-and-a-third and gained her second win on the day, as Adah Smitley pitched the final two-thirds.

Baldwin fanned five and Smitley struck out two, as Smitley helped her cause with a triple.

