Tornadoes sweep Miller, 22-0

RACINE, Ohio — A little easier the second time around.

After posting a 9-1 win in Hemlock last Monday, the Southern baseball team had no trouble with visiting Miller in the rematch Wednesday night following a 22-0 mercy-rule victory during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

The Tornadoes (9-4, 8-3 TVC Hocking) led 4-0 and 6-0 after each of the first two innings of play, then the hosts put together a monstrous third frame that saw 20 plate appearances — which led to 16 runs on four hits, nine walks, two hit batters and a pair of errors while increasing their cushion out to 22-0 through three complete.

The Purple and Gold left the bases loaded in the bottom half of the fourth, then SHS starter Trey Pickens wrapped up his complete-game victory by facing the minimal three batters in the fifth while completing the five-inning triumph.

The Tornadoes went right to work in the bottom of the first as Dylan Smith singled home both Clayton Wood and Logan Drummer for a 2-0 edge, then Billy Harmon hit a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Smith to score for a three-run lead. Blake Johnson followed with an RBI single that plated Pickens for a 4-0 cushion after one full frame.

Smith doubled in both Wood and Drummer in the second for a six-run advantage, then came the third inning that all but guaranteed the outcome.

SHS outhit the Falcons (4-8, 4-6) by an 11-4 overall margin and also went error-free in the contest, compared to the three miscues committed by the guests.

Pickens was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four hits and one walk over five innings while striking out seven. Compston took the loss after surrendering 10 runs, five hits and six walks over three-plus frames while fanning one.

Drummer led the hosts with three hits, followed by Smith and Pickens with two safeties apiece. Wood, Harmon, Johnson and Ryan Acree also had a hit each in the triumph.

Smith drove in a team-high four RBIs, while Drummer and Harmon each knocked in three runs. Pickens, Jensen Anderson and Haden Miller drove in two runs apiece, while Johnson also had a RBI.

Wood and Drummer each scored four times, followed by Smith with three runs scored. Pickens, Harmon, Anderson and Miller each scored twice for SHS, while Johnson, Acree and Gage Shuler also scored a run apiece.

Brown, Geil, Compston and Hetlich had the lone hits for Miller.

Southern returns to action Thursday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.