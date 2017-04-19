Blue Devils double up South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Indeed, eight was enough on Wednesday.

That’s because, in taking advantage of eight South Point errors, the Gallia Academy High School baseball squad scored eight runs —as the visiting Blue Devils doubled up South Point 8-4 in an Ohio Valley Conference clash.

That’s correct.

The Pointers committed eight miscues, allowing the Blue Devils the opportunity to score six unearned runs en route to the important OVC win.

Both clubs accounted for six hits, but Gallia Academy only made two errors — and thus gained a season split with South Point.

Gallia Academy opened up a 4-0 advantage after two-and-a-half innings, then tacked on two more markers in the fourth for the 6-0 lead.

South Point pushed across all of its runs in the fifth to trim the deficit to 6-4, but back came the Blue Devils with single counters in the sixth and seventh stanzas to secure the victory.

In fact, only one Pointer point was even earned.

With the victory, the Blue Devils raised their record to 7-5 — and to above .500 in the OVC at 4-3.

The Pointers, which defeated GAHS 2-1 in the OVC opener, fell to 4-4 in the league — part of 10-5 overall.

For Gallia Academy, Jeremy Brumfield pitched the opening four innings and earned the win, allowing no earned runs and only four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Brumfield was relieved in favor of Kaden Thomas after two leadoff walks in the fifth, but he only lasted two-thirds of an inning —giving up the other two South Point runs.

Thomas, after a walk with two outs, was pulled in favor of Brody Thomas —who induced Douglas Shaffer to hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Brody Thomas then retired the Pointers 1-2-3 in the sixth, striking out the first two before facing four batters in the seventh.

Thomas tacked on another strikeout, before allowing a single and a stolen base by Logan Wade.

All four South Point runs were the result of the two walks, two errors, a fielder’s choice and a single by Travis Dillon.

Wade added doubles in the first and fourth frames, but never advanced beyond second, as Brumfield retired the Pointers 1-2-3 in the second and third.

Shaffer, who retired the Blue Devils 1-2-3 in the opening two innings, suffered the pitching loss — despite allowing only five hits and two walks in his six and one-thirds frames.

Gallia Academy, on the aid of five Pointer errors and no hits in the third, opened up its early 4-0 advantage.

In each of the other three innings in which they scored, the Blue Devils dialed up two hits apiece.

Garrett McGuire mustered two hits for GAHS, including an RBI-double in the sixth that made it 7-4.

Brody Thomas tallied two runs batted in, as Cole Davis in the fourth, John Stout in the sixth, and Tanner Allen and Braden Simms in the seventh also had hits for the Blue and White.

Davis’ RBI-single made it 5-0.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and return to OVC action, today (Friday, April 21) at Fairland.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106