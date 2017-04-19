Eagles wallop Wahama, 15-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio —There’s nothing wrong with adding an insurance run, or eight.

Leading by one run headed into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Eastern baseball team scored eight runs in the frame, all but sealing the 15-6 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Wahama, on Wednesday night in Meigs County.

The White Falcons (9-6, 7-4 TVC Hocking) — winners of six straight headed into Wednesday — took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the top of the first inning, when David Hendrick singled home Jared Oliver.

Eastern (9-3, 8-2 TVC Hocking) — which has now won four consecutive games — answered with two outs in the bottom of the opening inning, as Josh Brewer singled home Austin Coleman and John Little.

Following a scoreless second frame for both sides, Wahama tied the game at two in the top of third, when Oliver scored on a double steal.

The Eagles reestablished their lead in the home half of the third inning, as Hill scored on an error, and Ethen Richmond scored on a two-out Nate Durst single.

After retiring the guests in order in the top of fourth, Eastern gained some breathing room with two outs in the home half of the inning, as Coleman and Colton Reynolds scored on double by Hill, who was then doubled home by Richmond.

The White Falcons began to fight back in the top of the fifth, as Oliver and Philip Hoffman both scored on an error.

Wahama cut its deficit to one run, at 7-6, in the top of the sixth, when Tanner Smith scored on an error and Colton Arrington scored on a Dalton Kearns sacrifice fly.

The White Falcons had a defensive let down in the bottom of the sixth, however, committing three errors. Eastern had just one hit — an RBI double by Little — in the inning, but scored eight runs, thanks in large part to four walks and one hit batter.

Wahama avoided the mercy rule, as EHS left a runner on third base in the sixth inning, but the White Falcons were retired in order in the seventh, as the Eagles capped off their 15-6 victory.

Hill earned the pitching victory for Eastern, allowing six runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks, while striking out nine batters in 5.1 innings of work. Coleman picked up the save in 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings, in which he struck out two batters and walked two.

Hoffman took the loss in the record book for Wahama, allowing seven runs, two earned, on nine hits and one walk. Hoffman stuck out eight batters in five innings of work. David Hendrick pitched .2 innings in relief, allowing six runs, two earned, on one hit and two walks. Tanner Smith recorded the final out, a strikeout, on the mound for WHS, but not before allowing two unearned runs and two walks.

The Eagle offense was led by Coleman, who was 2-for-4 with four runs scored in the win. Little was 2-for-4 and Hill was 2-for-5, with both recording a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Reynolds and Richmond were both 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, with Richmond driving home one run. Durst singled once, scored once and had an RBI for the victors, while Brewer finished with a single and two RBIs. Owen Arix and Wyatt Watson both scored once in the win.

Hoffman led the guests at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Hendrick finished with a single and an RBI, while Smith singled once and scored once in the setback.

Oliver scored three times for Wahama, Arrington crossed home plate once, while Kearns drove in one run.

The White Falcons committed seven errors, while Eastern had five defensive miscues. WHS left nine runners on base, while the Eagles stranded six runners.

These teams are slated to meet again on Monday, in Mason.

After visiting Trimble on Thursday, the Eagles will be back on the diamond on Friday, at Miller.

After playing host to Federal Hocking on Thursday, Wahama will be back on the road Friday, visiting South Gallia.

Eastern sophomore Nate Durst (7) crosses home plate in front of a diving David Hendrick, during the Eagles’ 15-6 victory over Wahama, on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern sophomore Nate Durst (7) crosses home plate in front of a diving David Hendrick, during the Eagles’ 15-6 victory over Wahama, on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama junior Bryton Grate throws from third to first base during the White Falcons’ loss at Eastern, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-WAH-Grate.jpg Wahama junior Bryton Grate throws from third to first base during the White Falcons’ loss at Eastern, on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama junior Colton Arrington (center) steps on home plate behind EHS junior Kaleb Hill (right). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-wo-WAH-Arrington.jpg Wahama junior Colton Arrington (center) steps on home plate behind EHS junior Kaleb Hill (right). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern junior Kaleb Hill (14) throws to first base, while Wahama senior Philip Hoffman (1) runs to third. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.21-wo-EHS-Hill.jpg Eastern junior Kaleb Hill (14) throws to first base, while Wahama senior Philip Hoffman (1) runs to third. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports