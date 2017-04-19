Marauders sweep Alexander, 6-1

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It took an inning, but the Marauders finally gained control.

The Meigs baseball team scored six unanswered runs after the first frame and ultimately cruised to a 6-1 victory over visiting Alexander on Wednesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Meigs County.

The Marauders (9-5, 5-1 TVC Ohio) trailed 1-0 after an inning of play as the hosts issued three walks and a passed ball that allowed Wingett to score from third, giving the Spartans (1-7, 1-5) their only lead of the night.

MHS, however, answered by sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, which resulted in four runs on two hits, three walks and two errors — giving the Maroon and Gold a permanent lead at 4-1 through two complete.

Tyler Johnson doubled in Wesley Smith with one out in the second to knot things up at one, then Cole Arnott and Cory Cox received back-to-back walks that loaded the bases. Johnson came home on a balk that gave Meigs a 2-1 lead, then Arnott scored on a Briar Wolfe single for a 3-1 contest.

Christian Mattox later scored on a two-out error that gave the Marauders a 4-1 cushion after two full frames.

Smith led the third off with a single and later scored on a passed ball with two out, allowing the hosts to extend their lead out to 5-1. Zach Helton singled home Mattox in the fourth to wrap up the five-run triumph.

The Maroon and Gold outhit AHS by a 9-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the contest.

Mattox was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an unearned run, three hits and five walks over seven innings while striking out six. Colburn took the loss after surrendering six runs, six hits and five walks over 3.1 frames while fanning one.

Wolfe, Helton, Johnson and Luke Musser led the hosts with two hits apiece, followed by Smith with one safety. Wolfe, Helton and Johnson each drove in a run, while Mattox and Smith scored two times apiece in the triumph.

Colburn, Chapman and Hanning had the lone hits for the Spartans.

Meigs also claimed a season sweep of the Red and Black after earning a 3-0 decision at Alexander back on April 3.

The Marauders return to action Friday when they travel to The Plains for a pivotal TVC Ohio contest against league-leading Athens at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.