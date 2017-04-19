Wildcats top Southern, 14-7

RACINE, Ohio — Regardless of what the score may indicate, it wasn’t a football game.

The Waterford baseball team triumphed by a 14-7 count over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern, on Tuesday night at Star Mill Park.

Waterford (10-3, 8-0 TVC Hocking) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, when Braden Bellville singled home Isaac Huffman and Jordan Welch. The Wildcats added one run to their lead in the top of the third, when Brock Hayes singled home Riley Burns.

Southern (8-4, 7-3) cut the WHS lead to one run in the bottom of the inning, however, as Dylan Smith drove in Logan Drummer, and Trey Pickens drove in Clayton Wood.

The Wildcats got both runs back in the top of the fourth inning, stretching their lead to 5-2. SHS senior Blake Johnson was driven in by Drummer in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the SHS deficit to two runs.

The guests broke the game open in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs on four hits, four walks and an error.

The Tornadoes plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Jensen Anderson singled home Billy Harmon, and then Johnson scored on an error.

Waterford tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning, extending its lead to 14-5.

Southern was scoreless in the sixth inning, but Johnson hit a two-run home run over the left field fence, in the bottom of the seventh, putting the finishing touches on the 14-7 final.

Clay Hayes earned the pitching victory for Waterford, striking out eight and allowing five runs, on five hits and four walks, in five innings of work. Zane Heiss pitched final two frames for WHS, striking out one and allowing two runs, on two hits and one walk.

Wood suffered the loss for the Tornadoes, pitching four frames and allowing five runs, on nine hits and four walks. Anderson pitched the fifth inning for Southern, allowing six runs, on four hits and four walks. Drummer pitched the final two innings for the hosts, allowing three runs, on one hit and two walks.

Wood struck out two batters, Anderson struck out three, while Drummer picked up one strikeout.

The Tornado offense was led by Harmon and Anderson, both of whom were 2-for-3. Harmon scored twice in the setback, while Anderson had one RBI. Johnson was 1-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Pickens singled once and scored once. Drummer scored once and drove in one run, while Wood scored one run for the hosts.

Waterford’s offense was led by Burns, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI.

WHS committed four errors and left 12 runners on base, while Southern had three defensive miscues and seven runners left on base.

These teams are slated for the rematch on May 1, in Washington County.

After hosting Miller on Wednesday, Southern will continue its home-stand with Belpre, on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Southern senior Blake Johnson (5) is greeted by teammates at home plate after his two-run home run in the seventh inning of the Tornadoes’ 14-7 loss to Waterford, on Monday at Star Mill Park. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-SHS-Johnson.jpg Southern senior Blake Johnson (5) is greeted by teammates at home plate after his two-run home run in the seventh inning of the Tornadoes’ 14-7 loss to Waterford, on Monday at Star Mill Park. Southern junior Dylan Smith steps on second base for a force out. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-wo-SHS-Smith.jpg Southern junior Dylan Smith steps on second base for a force out. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Southern senior Clayton Wood releases a pitch during the Tornadoes loss to Waterford, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-wo-SHS-Wood.jpg Southern senior Clayton Wood releases a pitch during the Tornadoes loss to Waterford, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Southern sophomore Jensen Anderson throws to first base for an out, during Tuesday night’s game. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-wo-SHS-Anderson.jpg Southern sophomore Jensen Anderson throws to first base for an out, during Tuesday night’s game. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)