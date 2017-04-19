Indians surge past Point Pleasant, 12-3

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Tough start. Tougher finish.

The Point Pleasant baseball team trailed by 10 runs after four innings and ultimately dropped its ninth straight decision Tuesday night following a 12-3 setback to host Sissonville in non-conference contest in Kanawha County.

The Big Blacks (3-14) kept things scoreless through two complete and also outscored the Indians (9-6) by a 3-2 margin over the final three innings of play, but the guests ran into a wall during the third and fourth frames as SHS built a sizable 10-0 advantage.

The Indians sent a dozen batters to the plate in the bottom of the third, which resulted in eight runs on nine hits and a walk — making it an 8-0 contest through three complete.

Sissonville — which left the bases loaded in the first inning — plated two more runs in the fourth as an error, a double and a wild pitch gave the hosts a comfortable 10-run cushion after four full frames.

PPHS — which mustered only four baserunners through four frames — came to life in the top of the fifth as Carter Smith started the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a ground out by Patrick Stanton.

Abe Stearns followed with a two-out single to center that moved Bradley Koons — a pinch-runner for Carter Smith — over to third to put runners on the corners, then Alec Smith smacked a double to centerfield that plated both Koons and Stearns for a 10-2 contest.

Miles Williams followed with an infield single that ultimately allowed Stearns to score, cutting the deficit down to 10-3 midway through the fifth. Point, however, was never closer the rest of the way.

Two singles, two errors and a walk eventually led to two more Sissonville runs in the home half of the fifth, which wrapped up the 12-3 finale.

The Big Blacks were outhit by a 12-4 overall margin and also committed all four errors in the contest. PPHS left five runners on base, while the Indians stranded seven on the bags.

Caden Carpenter was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.

Stearns took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 10 hits and three walks over three frames while fanning three. Point Pleasant used a total of three pitchers in the nine-run loss.

Stearns produced half of Point’s four hits, while Smith and Williams also had a safety apiece. Smith knocked in two runs and Williams added an RBI.

Corey Harrison and Cayd Snyder led SHS with three hits apiece, followed by Zac Boggess and Tyler Grimm with two hits each. Carpenter, Chance Jones, Blayne Comer and Blake Newhouse also had a hit apiece in the triumph.

Harrison, Snyder and Newhouse each knocked in two RBIs, while Harrison scored a team-high three runs. Snyder, Jones and Grimm also crossed home plate twice apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Ritchie County for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

