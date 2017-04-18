Southern storms past Falcons, 9-1

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A pitching gem with some offense to back it up.

Not only did the Southern baseball team get a complete game no-hitter from junior pitcher Dylan Smith, but the Tornadoes crossed home plate nine times en route to a 9-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller.

The Falcons (3-6, 3-4 TVC Hocking) actually led 1-0 in the game, as Geil drew a base on balls and later scored, in the bottom of the second inning.

After leaving three runners on base over the first two innings, Southern (8-3, 7-2) broke through for the first time with two-outs in the third inning. Aided by a pair of MHS errors, Gage Shuler, Trey Pickens and Billy Harmon each came around to score and give the Tornadoes a 3-0 lead.

Southern was held scoreless in the fourth and fifth frames, however, leaving a total of three runners on base in the process.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, SHS rallied for four more runs, pushing its lead to 7-1.

The Tornadoes added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh, when Blake Johnson drove in Garrett Wolfe and Smith drove in Logan Dunn.

Miller advanced into scoring position on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to score, as Southern claimed the 9-1 win.

Smith earned the win on the mound for the guests, allowing one run and two walks, while striking out 10 batters. Hetlich suffered the pitching loss for the Falcons.

Trey Pickens led the SHS offense with a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Johnson singled once, scored once and drove in a run in the win, Harmon added a singled and a run scored, while Jensen Anderson had one single and one RBI.

Smith helped his own cause, scoring one and driving in one run, while Logan Dunn scored twice. Shuler and Wolfe contributed one run apiece to the winning cause.

Miller committed three errors in the game, two more than Southern. The Tornadoes left nine runners on base in total, while the Falcons stranded one runner.

After hosting Waterford on Tuesday, Southern will return home to host Miller, on Wednesday.

