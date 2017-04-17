Eastern thrashes Lady Tomcats, 28-2

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Talk about letting out a little frustration.

Fresh of its first loss of the season the Eastern softball team rolled to a 28-2 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble, on Monday evening at Don Jackson Field in Meigs County.

In the opening inning, Eastern (9-1, 8-0 TVC Hocking) scored three runs on the strength of three hits and two walks. Trimble (0-7, 0-5) got one run back in the top of the second frame, but the Lady Eagles broke the game wide open in the bottom of the inning.

In the home half of the second, Eastern added 14 runs onto its advantage, combining nine hits with four walks and one error. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run by Taylynn Rockhold, who had already driven in two runs on a double in the first inning.

The Lady Eagles pushed their lead to 23-1 by the end of the third, as they scored six runs on five hits and four free passes in the inning.

The Lady Tomcats scored once in the top of the fourth, but Eastern scored the game’s final five runs on two hits, five free passes and an error in the bottom of the fourth.

Elaina Hensley was the winning pitcher of record for the hosts, surrendering one unearned run, three hits, and a base on balls, while hitting one batter, in three innings of work. Lunsford suffered the loss in the circle for Trimble.

The EHS offense was led by Rockhold and Emmalea Durst, both of whom were a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate. Along with her home run, Rockhold doubled twice, scored four times and drove in eight runs. Meanwhile, Durst doubled once, scored four times and drove in three runs.

EHS junior Sidney Cook was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, four runs scored and one RBI, Courtney Fitzgerald was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and one RBI, while Abbie Hawley was 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBIs.

EHS senior Katlyn Barber doubled once, scored four times and drove in one run, while Hannah Sharp doubled once, scored once and drove in one run. Cera Grueser singled once, crossed home plate three times and drove in three runs in the win, while Hannah Bailey singled once and scored twice.

Kelsey Casto contributed an RBI to the Lady Eagle cause, while Ally Barber scored twice and Alexus Metheney scored once.

Spears and Ward both had two hits to lead the Lady Tomcats, with Williams and Brown both scoring once.

Eastern committed three errors and left six runners on base, while Trimble had two errors and seven runners stranded.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Thursday, in Glouster.

After visiting Federal Hocking on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles return to Don Jackson Field on Wednesday at 4:30, when they host Wahama.

