Lady Knights top Penfield, 13-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It ended up being like a stroll along the beach.

The Point Pleasant softball team started its annual week-long trip to the Palmetto State in grand fashion by scoring 13 unanswered runs en route to a 13-1 victory over Penfield (NY) on Monday during a four-inning contest in Horry County.

The Lady Knights (14-4) fell behind 1-0 after a half-inning of play as Nayliez Santiago singled home Sydney Yatteau with two outs, giving the Lady Patriots their only lead of the game.

PPHS, however, responded by sending 11 batters to the plate in the home half of the first, which resulted in seven runs on seven walks and a single.

Those seven walks, conincidentally, came consecutively to start the inning, which gave Point a 4-1 edge without the ball even being put in play.

Then with two away, Cammy Hesson delivered a single that allowed both Rachel Keaton and Megan Hammond to score for a 6-1 advantage. Kelsey Price later scored on a passed ball to give the Red and Black a 7-1 cushion after one inning of play.

PHS didn’t produce a single baserunner the rest of the way, and the Lady Knights continued adding to their lead over the next two frames.

King tripled home Leah Cochran in the second, then Keaton entered as a courtesy runner for King and eventually scored on a Hammond single for a 9-1 contest through two complete.

Cochran doubled home both Peyton Jordan and Victoria Allensworth with two outs in the third for an 11-1 edge, then Cochran came around to score as King also scored on a four-base error that concluded the 13-1 contest.

The Lady Knights outhit the guests by a 7-2 overall margin and also stranded three of the four runners left on base in the game. Penfield also committed the only three errors in the contest.

Jordan was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run and two hits over four innings while striking out four. Adrianna Marini took the loss after surrendering four earned runs on seven walks without recording an out.

Hammond led PPHS with two hits, followed by Hesson, Allensworth, Cochran, King and Jordan with a safety apiece. Cochran drove in a team-best three RBIs and added a team-high three runs scored, while Hesson, King and Hammond each knocked in two RBIs.

Yatteau, Santiago and Mary Brophy each had a hit in the setback, with Santiago accounting for the team’s lone RBI.

