Tornadoes rally to top Green

RACINE, Ohio — The Tornadoes got stronger as the game got longer.

That’s because the Southern High School baseball squad scored all five of its runs in its final two at-bats, and captured a 5-3 non-league victory over the visiting Green Bobcats on Friday at Star Mill Park in Racine.

Trailing 2-0 after Green garnered a pair of runs in the top of the second inning, the Tornadoes stormed back to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Green gained the tying run in the top of the sixth, but Southern crossed the plate twice in the bottom half to lead 5-3, which held up for the win.

The Tornadoes raised their record to 7-3, while the Bobcats slipped to 8-3.

Southern outhit Green 7-5, as both clubs committed one error.

Jensen Anderson opened the game on the mound for Southern, pitching into the fifth inning — before Coltin Parker picked up the win in relief.

Rylee Maynard worked the first five innings for Green, and was charged with the pitching loss.

Maynard struck out two and walked only one, before Tyler Darnell relieved him to start the sixth stanza.

Both Anderson and Haden Miller went 2-for-3 to pace the Tornadoes, as Blake Johnson, Trey Pickens and Billy Harmon all went 1-for-3.

Miller and Johnson both doubled as Johnson drove in a run.

Tanner Kimbler led Green with two hits and a run batted in, while Trevor Carver conked an RBI-double.

