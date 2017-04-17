Parkersburg South sweeps Meigs, 8-3

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — So much for second chances.

The Meigs baseball team — which suffered a 6-2 loss to Parkersburg South, in Rocksprings on April 10 — fell to the Patriots again on Saturday in Wood County, this time by an 8-3 margin.

The Marauders (7-5) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Briar Wolfe singled and then came around to score.

The Patriots (11-3-1) — who have now won three straight games — were held scoreless in the opening frame, but more than made up for it in the second, scoring five runs on four hits and four walks.

Meigs cut its deficit to three runs in the top of the third, when Tyler Williams singled and later scored. Parkersburg South got the run back in the top of the fourth, but the Marauders scored a run in the top of the fourth, when Williams singled home Cole Arnott.

Two MHS errors allowed the Patriots to score two runs in the fifth inning, extending the PSHS lead to its final margin of 8-3. The Marauders were just 1-for-10 in their 10 plate appearances over the final three innings.

Collin Bryant earned the pitching victory for Parkersburg South, striking out five batters in five innings of work. Bryant allowed three runs on three hits and five walks. Chase Freshour pitched the final two frames for the hosts, striking out four batters and allowing one hit.

K.J. Tracy suffered the pitching loss for Meigs, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks, in 1.2 innings of work. Matt Gilkey struck out two batters in 4.1 innings of work, while allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. Wesley Smith pitched the final frame for MHS, walking one and hitting one.

Williams led the MHS offense with two hits, one run scored and one RBI, in three at-bats. Arnott doubled once and scored once, while Wolfe singled once and scored once.

The victors were led by Nicholas Yoho, who tripled once, singled once and scored twice.

Meigs left five runners on base and committed three errors, while Parkersburg South stranded 11 runners, but didn’t commit an error.

After visiting River Valley on Monday, the Marauders will return home on Wednesday, to host Alexander.

