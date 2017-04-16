Lady Marauders split twinbill at Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. — You win some, you lose some.

On Friday night in Jackson County, the Meigs softball team did both, claiming a 10-7 victory over host Ripley, before the Lady Vikings took the second game by a 6-2 count.

In the opening game, Meigs (8-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, when Devyn Oliver scored on an Alliyah Pullins sacrifice fly.

Ripley (11-8) surged into the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and two more runs in the second. Ripley’s lead grew to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Marauders began to fight back in the top of the fifth.

A one-out double by Taylor Swartz plated Oliver, Rachel Kesterson and Morgan Lodwick, cutting Meigs’ deficit to two runs. Pullins singled in Swartz later in the frame, trimming the Lady Vikings’ lead to 6-5.

RHS gained a little breathing room, scoring one run on an error in the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Lady Marauders rallied into the lead. Lodwick doubled home Breanna Zirkle for the first run of the frame, and Meigs tied the game at seven, when Oliver doubled home Lodwick.

MHS took its first lead since the top of the first, at 8-7, when Swartz singled home Oliver. The Maroon and Gold added two insurance runs with one swing of the bat, as Pullins hit a two-run home run.

The Lady Vikings were held to just one hit over the final two frames, giving Meigs at 10-7 victory in the opening game.

Zirkle was the winning pitcher of record for Meigs, allowing two unearned runs on three hits in five innings of relief. Pullins started in the circle for the victors, striking out one batter and allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits.

Destinee Baldwin pitched 6.1 innings and suffered the loss for the hosts, allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits and two walks. Jaelyn Hunt pitched .2 frames, allowing three earned runs, on three hits.

At the plate, Meigs had two-hit games from Oliver, Swartz, Pullins and Lodwick, while Ciera Older added one hit. Along with Pullins’ home run, Oliver, Swartz and Lodwick each doubled once for the guests. Pullins and Swartz both drove home four runs in the win, while Oliver and Lodwick had an RBI apiece.

Oliver scored a game-best three runs for MHS, Swartz and Lodwick both crossed home plate once, while Pullins, Zirkle and Kesterson each scored once.

Hunt was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to lead Ripley in the opening game.

Meigs committed six errors in the opening game, while Ripley had four defensive miscues. RHS left nine runners stranded in the game, five more than the Lady Marauders.

Just like in the first game, the Maroon and Gold jumped out to a 1-0 advantage, this time in the top of the second, when Bre Colburn scored on an error. However, Ripley tied the game at one in the bottom of the frame, scoring on a Meigs error.

After two scoreless innings, the Lady Vikings broke the cold spell with a Cassidy Young two-run home run. Meigs got one run back in the top of the sixth, when Zirkle singled home Colburn.

The Lady Vikings slammed the door on the 6-2 victory, with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and a one-two-three top of the seventh.

Baldwin pitched a complete game, struck out two and earned the pitching victory for RHS, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk.

Zirkle suffered the setback in a complete game in the circle for Meigs, striking out three and allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits.

Oliver led the MHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double. Pullins doubled once in three at-bats, while Older, Zirkle and Peyton Rowe each singled once. Zirkle had the team’s lone RBI, while Colburn scored two runs.

Young led the Lady Vikings at the plate with two hits in three at-bats, including one home run, one double, two RBI and one run scored.

RHS committed one error and left four runners on base, while Meigs had four errors and six runners left on base.

After visiting River Valley on Monday, The Lady Marauders will be back home on Wednesday, when Alexander visits Rocksprings.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.