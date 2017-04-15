Oliver signs with West Virginia Wesleyan softball

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — On Wednesday in Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, Meigs senior Devyn Oliver signed her letter of intent to join the West Virginia Wesleyan softball team, next season.

“It’s always been a goal of mine, something I’ve just worked for ever since I was little,” Oliver said. “I think it will be a great opportunity for me to work at the next level. I’ve played softball since I was four, and it’s been in my family for a long time.

“I can’t do anything without my teammates and everybody always supporting me,” Oliver added. “They’re a big part of it. It went by really fast, but I think I’m prepared for the next level and I’m excited for it.”

Devyn is a four-year starter at shortstop for the Lady Marauders, and she’s earned multiple honors on the diamond.

As a sophomore, Oliver was a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division first team selection and a Division III all-district first teamer. As a junior, Oliver was again named to the all-league team and was a Division II all-district second team selection.

“She came in here and started as a freshman, she’s been huge for our program,” third-year Meigs head coach Bryan Swann said. “You’ve never had to worry about shortstop, it’ll be hard to replace somebody like her. She’s one of those kids that have about all the softball assets you could ever want.

“She’s going to a Division II program that’s a perennial top-15 team in the nation,” Swann added. “It says a lot about her as a player to even be recruited by them. I’m sure they recruited her for speed, and the ability to play anywhere in the middle infield and outfield. She’ll be huge for their success.”

West Virginia Wesleyan is located in Buckhannon and the Lady Bobcats compete in the Mountain East Conference. Lady Bobcats head coach Steve Warner has been at West Virginia Wesleyan for 24 seasons, compiling a 949-341-1 record.

“West Virginia Wesleyan was one of the first teams to talk to me about softball,” Oliver said. “They’re Division II and ranked 12th in the nation, so it’s a pretty high-up collegiate softball program. The coach really influenced me, talked to me about how hard they work, and it just really impressed me. Their shortstop is a senior, who is graduating, so he’s looking for me to play on the varsity team as shortstop.”

Oliver also credited part of her success to playing three years of travel ball for clubs such as West Virginia Amp, Insanity and Diamond Express.

In addition to her softball success, Oliver was a four-year starting setter for the MHS volleyball team. Devyn was a three-time all league selection in volleyball, and was named to the all-district team twice, landing one the first team as a senior and earning an honorable mention in her junior year.

As a senior, Oliver also came out for the track and field team, taking on a key role as a sprinter.

Oliver holds a 3.92 grade-point-average and is ranked 14th in the MHS Class of 2017.

At West Virginia Wesleyan, Oliver plans on majoring in exercise science with intent on going to grad-school to be a physical therapist.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

On Wednesday at MHS, Meigs senior Devyn Oliver signed her letter of intent to join the West Virginia Wesleyan softball team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Gary Freeman, Debbie Oliver, Devyn Oliver and Cody Oliver. Standing in the back row are MHS Principal Travis Abbott, Lady Marauders head coach Bryan Swann, Meigs Athletic Director Steve Wood and Meigs assistant coach Lisa Rowe. Meigs senior Devyn Oliver throws to first base, during the Lady Marauders' victory over Athens, in Rocksprings on April 5.