Blue Angels shut out Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — Perhaps the Blue Angels were in a hurry to get started with an enjoyable Easter weekend.

And, after all, it’s already been an enjoyable April for the Gallia Academy High School softball squad.

On Good Friday, in a non-league makeup matchup at archrival River Valley, the Blue Angels only needed an hour and five minutes to dispatch of the Lady Raiders — as Gallia Academy captured a 13-0 shutout win.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

With the win, which was the sixth consecutive for the red-hot Blue Angels, Gallia Academy improved its record to 7-2.

River Valley, which won its first three games this week before losing its final two, fell to 3-7.

The Blue Angels book-ended their 13-run 13-hit no-error effort with a pair of runs in the first and final innings —sandwiched around a pair of four-run eruptions in the second and fourth.

In the third, Gallia Academy made it 7-0 when Ryleigh Caldwell reached with a two-out bunt single, then Hunter Copley helped her cause by doubling to left center to score Caldwell.

Copley pitched yet another complete-game gem, collecting her second straight shutout in as many days.

On Friday, in facing 17 Lady Raiders, she struck out Kasey Birchfield twice, and retired the side 1-2-3 in every inning except the second.

With Gallia Academy ahead 6-0 at that point, Isabella Mershon singled to lead off —for River Valley’s one and only hit.

Kaylee Gillman then walked with two outs, but Gallia Academy catcher Jenna Meadows made one of her three unassisted putouts to end the threat.

Meadows then did the job once again with her bat, smashing her sixth home run of the season in the top of fourth —a leadoff solo shot off Arika Barr that made it 8-0.

That was part of the Blue Angels’ four-run four-hit fourth frame, which made it 11-0 after Carly Shriver smacked a two-run home run to left field.

Following Meadows’ homer, Alex Barnes reached on an infield single, stole second, and scored on a double to center by Allie Young.

Young, Barnes and Copley paced the Blue Angels with three hits apiece, as Copley doubled all three times and scored three runs.

She doubled to lead off the game, and crossed two batters later on a wild pitch for the only marker GAHS needed.

Young, whose two-run double to left ended the top half of the second stanza, finished with four runs batted in —including an RBI-single in the first that made it 2-0.

All four of the Blue Angels’ second-inning counters were unearned.

Meadows finished 2-for-4, as she, Barnes, Caldwell and Roberts each scored twice.

Roberts recorded the final run on a bunt basehit by Barnes.

The Blue Angels are back on the road, and return to Ohio Valley Conference competition, on Monday at Ironton.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy’s Ryleigh Caldwell (2) beats the throw to first base during the Blue Angels’ non-league softball game against River Valley on Friday at River Valley High School. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.16-GA-Caldwell.jpg Gallia Academy’s Ryleigh Caldwell (2) beats the throw to first base during the Blue Angels’ non-league softball game against River Valley on Friday at River Valley High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports