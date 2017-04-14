Wellston blanks, no-hits Raiders

WELLSTON, Ohio — For the Raiders, this old hat has to be getting too old too fast.

That’s because the River Valley High School baseball squad, for the second time in four days, failed to get a hit in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt —en route to a 7-0 shutout loss at Wellston on Thursday.

The Golden Rockets, on the home trek of Wellston’s Veterans’ Park, racked up a single marker in the second inning —followed by four runs in the fourth frame and two more insurance tallies in the fifth.

While Wellston only had four hits, freshman Tim Stanley surely had nothing to worry about.

He pitched a no-hitter for the Golden Rockets, while walking only two and striking out six.

For Stanley, he throws the first no-hitter for the Wellston program since 2008 — and the 11th since the 1978 campaign.

He issued walks to Brycen Brumfield and Wyatt Halfhill, but the Raiders never seriously threatened.

River Valley, on Monday, was no-hit by Nelsonville-York senior Hunter Dobbs in an 11-0 loss.

Thursday’s defeat was the fifth in a row for the Raiders, as they fell to 2-5 and 0-4 in the TVC-Ohio.

As part of that five-game losing streak, the Silver and Black have been outscored by a stunning 47-3.

Wellston, meanwhile, raised its record to 4-5 —and to 2-3 in the league.

Nick Cox scored in the second inning for Wellston, giving the Golden Rockets the only run they needed for the win.

Cox and Connor Bates both scored twice, as Bates went 2-for-4 with a double.

Michael Graham and Austin Sharp singled once along with Bates.

Stanley aided his cause with three of Wellston’s six runs batted in, as Cox, Sharp and Hunter Whalen wound up with one apiece.

Jack Farley, who pitched the opening four innings for the Raiders, was charged with the loss.

Only one of Wellston’s seven runs was earned, as River Valley committed four errors.

Farley walked two and struck out six, while Wyatt Newman worked the final two innings.

He whiffed one and walked one.

The Raiders return home, and return to TVC-Ohio Division action, on Monday when they host Meigs.

