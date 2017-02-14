Lady Defenders sweep Hannan,

ASHTON, W.Va. — Down to the wire.

Senior Katie Bradley converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 7.6 seconds remaining, which ultimately allowed visiting Ohio Valley Christian to sneak away with a hard-fought 35-34 win over the Hannan girls basketball team on Monday night in Mason County.

The Lady Defenders (8-8) picked up their fifth straight victory with the decision, but the Blue and Gold trailed after each of the first three quarters of play. Bradley’s late heroics capped a 12-5 fourth quarter charge that allowed OVCS to rally back from two-possession deficit through three periods of play.

The host Lady Cats (3-16) claimed a slim 7-6 edge after eight minutes of action, then Julie Frazier scored nine points as part of an 11-8 run that allowed HHS to secure an 18-14 edge at the intermission.

Hannan got four points apiece from Maggie Waugh and Lindsey Holley in the third as part of a small 11-9 run that allowed the Blue and White to increase their lead out to 29-23 headed into the finale.

Bradley scored 10 of Ohio Valley Christian’s dozen points down the stretch as the guests used that pivotal seven-point swing to complete their game-long comeback bid.

HHS, however, still had seven-plus seconds to recapture the lead, but the ensuing inbounds pass was picked off by Cori Hutchison — who proceeded to dribble out the remainder of the clock.

With the triumph, OVCS completed a season sweep of the Lady Cats after posting a 25-19 decision in Gallipolis back on December 15.

The Lady Defenders made three of their 13 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 6-of-21 at the free throw line for 29 percent.

Bradley led the guests with a game-high 17 points, followed by Rachel Sargent and Emily Childers with six markers apiece. Kristen Durst and Hutchison respectively added four and two points to the winning cause as well.

Hannan netted only one of its dozen total field goals from three-point range and also went 9-of-19 at the charity stripe for 47 percent.

Frazier paced the Lady Cats with 12 points, followed by Holley with seven points and Waugh with six markers. Josie Cooper was next with five points, while Cassidy Duffer and Pammie Ochs completed the scoring with two points each.

