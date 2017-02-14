Eagles top Hannan, 66-50

ASHTON, W.Va. — It was competitive for three quarters, but a 24-15 fourth quarter charge ultimately allowed the Eastern boys basketball team to walk away with a 66-50 victory over host Hannan in a non-conference contest on Saturday in Mason County.

Both the Wildcats (6-11) and the visiting Eagles (8-12) had five players reach the scoring column and each squad also had three players finish the game with double digits. The matchup also had single-digit leads through each of the three quarters of action.

Jeremiah Martindale scored seven points as part of an EHS 16-12 run in the opening eight minutes, then Jett Facemyer netted 14 points as part of an 18-13 second period surge that led to the Eagles having a 34-25 cushion at the break.

Corey Hudnall scored seven points as part of a small 10-8 HHS run in the third canto that resulted in a 42-35 contest entering the finale, but the Blue and White were ultimately never closer than three possessions the rest of the way.

Garrett Barringer scored 11 points and Martindale added eight markers as the guests ended regulation with that 24-15 run that wrapped up the 16-point triumph.

The Green and White made six of their 27 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 6-of-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Facemyer led EHS with a game-high 24 points, followed by Barringer with 18 points and Martindale with 15 markers. Sharp Facemyer and Kaleb Hill respectively added seven and two points to the winning cause.

The Wildcats netted eight of their 16 total field goals from three-point territory and also made 14-of-16 charity tosses for 88 percent.

Malachi Cade paced the hosts with 17 points, followed by Hudnall with 16 points and Dalton Coleman with 14 markers. Matthew Qualls added two points and Logan Nibert completed the scoring with one point.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.